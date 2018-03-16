Allstar Performance Event List: March 16-18, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 16-18, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday March 16, 2018
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Spring Nationals
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws
Saturday March 17, 2018
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Waterloo, SA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – George Tatnell Sprintcar Cup
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Auburndale Speedway – Winter Haven, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Midget Cars
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship / Bay Cities Racing Association
Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Borderline Speedway – Glenburnie, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Spring Nationals
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Kingagroy Speedway – Kingaroy, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – USAC – Western US Pavement Speed 2 Midgets
Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Western Winged Sprint Cars
Maryborough Speedway – Tiana, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars – WA Speedcar Title
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws
Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars
Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Sunday March 18, 2018
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title