Allstar Performance Event List: March 16-18, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 16-18, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday March 16, 2018

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Spring Nationals

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws

Saturday March 17, 2018

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Waterloo, SA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – George Tatnell Sprintcar Cup

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Auburndale Speedway – Winter Haven, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Midget Cars

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship / Bay Cities Racing Association

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Borderline Speedway – Glenburnie, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Spring Nationals

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Kingagroy Speedway – Kingaroy, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – USAC – Western US Pavement Speed 2 Midgets

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USA – Western Winged Sprint Cars

Maryborough Speedway – Tiana, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars – WA Speedcar Title

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – World of Outlaws

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Sunday March 18, 2018

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Australian 360 Sprintcar Title