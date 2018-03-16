Rain Forces Cancellation of Night One at Stockton

From Anthony Cornini

STOCKTON, Ca. (March 16, 2018) — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has lost another event to Mother Nature, as weather has forced officials to cancel night one of the FVP Platinum Battery Western Spring Shootout at the Stockton Dirt Track tonight. The first day of the two-day event will not be made up, but racing will continue tomorrow, Saturday, March 17 as planned.

Those who have purchased tickets for Friday night can use the tickets on Saturday night with a $5 upgrade. Those who purchased a weekend package, or who cannot make the event tomorrow, can call 844-DIRT-TIX to apply their credit to another race or request a refund.

The Greatest Show on Dirt continues the West Coast Swing — and its 40th anniversary season — on Saturday, March 17, at Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, CA. Tickets are still available.