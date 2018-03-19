Sprint Car Bandits Racing Set for Superbowl Speedway March 31

From Darin Short

GREENVILLE, Tx (March 19, 2018) – As we are getting ready for this Friday and Saturday’s Waco and Cleveland (TX) NCRA Sprint Car Bandits (SCB) series events presented by Blaine’s Motor Supply, the following Saturday, the series returns to Superbowl Speedway near Greenville, Texas Saturday, March 31st at 8pm. A full field of quality 360C.I. sprint car teams from throughout the region are expected.

The event will pay $2,000 to the 25-lap feature winners, $1,000 for second place and pays down generously to $300 to start each event (see below for complete breakdown). All non-qualifiers or non-starters will each receive $100. There is no entry fee, no series membership fee and just a $15 nightly draw fee. Drivers should go to www.SprintCarBandits.com prior to arrival for complete rules and procedures information.

Superbowl Speedway has produced excellent Sprint Car Bandits racing every time the series has visited the ¼ mile dirt oval. Just last June, at one point in a SCB heat race, there was a 5-wide battle for the lead; which is quite a feat for any division at any track. We’re looking forward to another great night of racing on March 31st.

Superbowl Speedway is located at 437 FM 1903 Greenville, TX and is quite easy to get to. Take the ‘FM 1903′ exit off I-30 (exit 87, about 45 miles from downtown Dallas), then head east 3 miles and you will run into the track. The main entrance is first and is for race fans going to the stands. The second exit off corner 4 is for the pit entrance. On race day, the track phone number is (903) 883-2504 or click www.facebook.com/superbowlspeedway for the track Facebook page. The first green flag on Saturday March 31st is slated for 8pm.

25-lap SCB feature race payback for this event: $2,000, $1,000, $600, $500, $400, $390, $380, $370, $360, $350, $340, $330, $320, $310, $300, $300, $300, $300, $300, $300. $100 for non-qualifiers or non-starters. No entry fee or series membership fee; $15 draw-in fee.

Note all sprint car teams that sign in will draw for heat race starting positions, regardless of their engine C.I. displacement, and will receive passing points to determine their straight-up from points feature race starting position. All drivers make sure to read the posted rules at the series website prior to heading to the track.

We would like to thank the sponsors of the Sprint Car Bandits series: Blaine’s Motor Supply, Rodd Hanna’s Air Performance, A&M Glass Service, Palm Harbor Homes, Kustom Craft Exhibits, Gen-Tech at FixYourGenerator.com, Mow Time in Farmersville, RockAuto.com, Pro-Tech Service Co., Scott Baylor Racing Engines, American Elevator Technologies, South Dallas Battery & Electric Co., Gary Floyd Homes, Utility Trailer of Dallas, Inc., DFW Urethane, Valvoline Express Care of Seagoville and the SCB points fund is sponsored by Smiley’s Racing Products & Hoosier Tire Southwest.

With each SCB sponsor announcement, the series can continue to implement one of its primary missions, and that is adding to the already excellent competitor purses. If you noticed, the SCB 2016 minimum guaranteed purse was $1,200 to win and $300 to start – yet every event paid more than that. Our 2017 purses never fell below $2,000 to win and $300/start at any event – all due to these sponsorship commitments! Our goal is to continue with the same plan for the 2018 season.

If your business is interested in getting involved with the SCB series, please contact Mary Lang directly at: SteveLang14@gmail.com or by calling 469-474-8234. There are effective programs available for all sizes of budgets.

The SCB series has a unique rules package that allows teams to use their current equipment (especially in the engine compartment) yet curbing nightly tire expense…which helps equalize the competition, with teams of varying budget sizes. That rules package certainly has the vote of many of the drivers in the DFW area, as 70 competed with the series in 2017.

Between the lower operating cost of the SCB series and the addition of sponsor funds into nightly purses, it is allowing more area race tracks to book events – which all translates into DFW area fans getting to see quality sprint car race at a lower grandstand ticket price.

When you combine those components with lower nightly competitor operating purses, it all equals one thing: the new Sprint Car Bandits series!

Click www.SprintCarBandits.com for the latest in series news – including the brand new event flyers for Heart O’ Texas (March 23), 105 Speedway (March 24) and Superbowl Speedway (March 31). You can also reach the SCB on Facebook, at www.Facebook.com/SprintCarBandits