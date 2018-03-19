World of Outlaws tickets on sale for the Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway

From Tony Veneziano

WILMOT, Wisc. (March 19, 2018) — Tickets are now on sale for the Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin on Saturday, June 2 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

David Gravel remained undefeated in World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition at Wilmot Raceway in 2017, by winning the Badger 40. Gravel has won each of the last three Outlaws races at Wilmot. Last season, he was victorious in a thriller over Shane Stewart and Brad Sweet. That trio traded the lead five times in the last 11 laps of the 40-lap race. Gravel also won at Wilmot with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in 2014 and 2016.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 series champion, is a past winner at Wilmot Raceway, taking the checkered flag in 2008. In the inaugural event for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at the third-mile bullring in 2006, Mark Dobmeier was victorious, which marked his first-career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win.

Battling Gravel, Pittman, Stewart and Sweet in 2017 is another stout group of full-time competitors including nine-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz, as well as fellow veteran drivers Jason Johnson, Tim Shaffer Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides and Greg Wilson.

Logan Schuchart, who won four races last year, along with his Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen are back on the road again this season, as is teenager Clyde Knipp from Missouri. Sheldon Haudenschild and Brent Marks who battled for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award last year, are back on the Outlaws trail this season. Haudenschild has visited victory twice thus far in 2018 and is currently second in points.

Ian Madsen, Parker Price-Miller and Dane Lorenc are all in the midst of their first full season on the tour.

