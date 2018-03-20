2018 Ohsweken Speedway Schedule Released

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 19, 2018) – The 2018 schedule for Ohsweken Speedway has been officially released; fans recently got their first look at the Motorama Custom Car and Motorsports Expo.

The 2018 schedule features 20 racing events, beginning with the 23rd Annual Ohsweken Speedway Opening Night on Friday, May 18. All weekly Friday Night Excitement events at the speedway will begin at 7:30 p.m., and include 20 lap A-Features for the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, and Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and 15 lap A-Features for the HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

Plenty of special nights are on tap this season, highlighted by Wall of Fame Night, a pair of Autograph Nights, and a pair of KidsRace nights in support of the Canadian National Autism Foundation. Other special nights include Media Appreciation Night, Sponsor Night, Bicycle Night, Christmas in July, Hot Rod Friday, Emergency Services Night, Halloween in August, Minor Sports Night, and Back to School Backpack Night.

Three special memorial events highlight the schedule, including the 4th Annual Frankie Turkey Memorial Night on July 6, the 19th Annual Art Hill Memorial 42 for Mini Stocks on August 11, and the 7th Annual Brock Leonard Memorial 50 for Thunder Stocks on September 7.

The season’s marquee event is the 14th Annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend on September 14 & 15. Friday’s Night Before the Nationals will include Twin 15 lap features for 360 Sprint Cars, plus Season Championship races for the Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. Saturday’s Canadian Sprint Car Nationals will include the prestigious $10,000-to-win event for 360 Sprint Cars, plus a companion Crate Sprint Car program.

Prior to CSCN weekend, Ohsweken’s weekly 360 Sprint Car competitors will also take on some of the best teams in the northeast in two challenge events earlier in the season; the Patriot Sprint Tour will visit on July 20, followed by the Southern Ontario Sprints tour on August 17.

NASCAR legend Ken Schrader will return to Ohsweken on June 1 when he takes on the best UMP Modified racers in the region; Modifieds of a different variety will be at the track on June 22 when the Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series returns to Ohsweken for a third consecutive year.

Dirt Late Models will add yet more variety to the schedule, as the Late Model Open will return for the second year in a row. The Late Models will headline the August 3 event, while the 360 Sprint Cars have the night off to allow teams to travel to the 28th Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals in Knoxville, Iowa.

Ohsweken’s Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks will also defend home turf this season; the newly-formed Action Sprint Tour will bring the Crate division to five Ontario tracks this season, including Ohsweken stops on May 18, August 3, and September 7.

The traditional Duel on the Dirt series for the Thunder Stocks will now have a Mini Stock component added. Two Duel on the Dirt Series Home Track events are set for each division, while the Art Hill Memorial 42 and Brock Leonard Memorial 50 will serve as the Combined Duel on the Dirt series events.

Following the conclusion of the 4-wheeled racing season at Ohsweken, Flat Track Canada is again renting the track for the final round of their Canadian Championship Race Series on Saturday, September 22. Visit www.FlatTrackCanada.com for more information.

The final event of Ohsweken’s 2018 season will be the Night of Champions awards celebration, which is set for Friday, November 16 at Carmen’s Banquet Centre in Hamilton, Ontario.

2018 Ohsweken Speedway Schedule of Events

(Subject to Change)

Friday, May 11

TEST & TUNE NIGHT

-All divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2018

Friday, May 18

23RD ANNUAL OPENING NIGHT

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20 (Action Sprint Tour)

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, May 25

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15 (DOTD Home Track Race 1)

Friday, June 1

UMP MODIFIEDS VS. KEN SCHRADER

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20 (DOTD Home Track Race 1)

-Mini Stocks 15

-UMP Modifieds 20

Friday, June 8

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15 (DOTD Home Track Race 2)

Friday, June 15

WALL OF FAME NIGHT & CNAF KIDSRACE NIGHT

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, June 22

RACE OF CHAMPIONS SPORTSMAN MODIFIEDS

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

-Race of Champions Sportsman Modifieds 30

Friday, June 29

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20 (DOTD Home Track Race 2)

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, July 6

FRANKIE TURKEY MEMORIAL NIGHT & MEDIA APPRECIATION NIGHT

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, July 13

BICYCLE NIGHT & SPONSOR NIGHT

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, July 20

CHRISTMAS IN JULY & AUTOGRAPH NIGHT

OHSWEKEN VS. PST

-Patriot Sprint Tour 25

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, July 27

HOT ROD FRIDAY

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, August 3

LATE MODEL OPEN & EMERGENCY SERVICES NIGHT

-Open Dirt Late Models 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20 (Action Sprint Tour)

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, August 10

HALLOWEEN IN AUGUST & ART HILL MEMORIAL NIGHT

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 42 (DOTD Combined Race)

Friday, August 17

OHSWEKEN VS SOS

CNAF KIDSRACE NIGHT & AUTOGRAPH NIGHT

-Southern Ontario Sprints 25

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, August 24

MINOR SPORTS NIGHT

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, August 31

BACK TO SCHOOL BACKPACK NIGHT

-360 Sprint Cars 20

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

-Thunder Stocks 20

-Mini Stocks 15

Friday, September 7

BROCK LEONARD MEMORIAL NIGHT

-360 Sprint Cars 20 (Season Championship)

-Crate Sprint Cars 20 (Action Sprint Tour Season Championship)

-Thunder Stocks 50 (DOTD Combined Race)

-Mini Stocks 15

Thursday, September 13

CANADIAN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS TEST & TUNE NIGHT

Friday, September 14

NIGHT BEFORE THE NATIONALS

-360 Sprint Cars Twin 15′s

-Thunder Stocks 20 (Season Championship)

-Mini Stocks 15 (Season Championship)

Saturday, September 15

14TH ANNUAL CANADIAN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS

-$10,000-to-win 360 Sprint Cars 35

-Crate Sprint Cars 20

Saturday, September 22

FLAT TRACK CANADA PRESENTS CANADIAN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE SERIES FINAL ROUND

-Flat Track Motorcycles TBA

Friday, November 16

NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS AWARDS CELEBRATION

-Carmen’s Banquet Centre – Hamilton, ON