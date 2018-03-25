Bell Sweeps Turnpike Challenge Weekend

Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc., POWRi National Midget League, POWRi West Midget League, Top Stories
Christopher Bell. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (March 24, 2018) — Christopher Bell completed a sweep of the features during the 2018 Turnpike Challenge taking the feature victory Saturday at I-44 Riverside Speedway. Logan Seavey, Ryan Robinson, Zach Daum, and Tyler Thomas rounded out the top five.

POWRi National / West Midget League
Turnpike Challenge
I-44 Riverside Speedway
Oklahoma City, OK
Saturday March 24, 2018

Feature: 1. 21 – Christopher Bell, 2. 67 – Logan Seavey, 3. 71 – Ryan Robinson, 4. 5D – Zach Daum, 5. 91T – Tyler Thomas, 6. 7BC – Zeb Wise, 7. 8J – Jonathon Beason, 8. 27 – Tucker Klaasmeyer, 9. 67K – Holly Shelton, 10. 52 – Blake Hahn, 11. 71K – Tanner Carrick, 12. 7F – Andrew Felker, 13. 37 – Terry Babb, 14. 4N – Jake Neuman, 15. 28 – Kory Schudy, 16. 32 – Trey Marcham, 17. 4M – Michelle Decker, 18. 44 – Wesley Smith, 19. 9 – Matt Moore, 20. 21KS – Karter Sarff, 21. 08 – Cannon McIntosh, 22. 51B – Joe B Miller, 23 7M – Chance Morton, 24. 73 – Jason McDougal.

Related Stories: