Bell Sweeps Turnpike Challenge Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (March 24, 2018) — Christopher Bell completed a sweep of the features during the 2018 Turnpike Challenge taking the feature victory Saturday at I-44 Riverside Speedway. Logan Seavey, Ryan Robinson, Zach Daum, and Tyler Thomas rounded out the top five.

POWRi National / West Midget League

Turnpike Challenge

I-44 Riverside Speedway

Oklahoma City, OK

Saturday March 24, 2018

Feature: 1. 21 – Christopher Bell, 2. 67 – Logan Seavey, 3. 71 – Ryan Robinson, 4. 5D – Zach Daum, 5. 91T – Tyler Thomas, 6. 7BC – Zeb Wise, 7. 8J – Jonathon Beason, 8. 27 – Tucker Klaasmeyer, 9. 67K – Holly Shelton, 10. 52 – Blake Hahn, 11. 71K – Tanner Carrick, 12. 7F – Andrew Felker, 13. 37 – Terry Babb, 14. 4N – Jake Neuman, 15. 28 – Kory Schudy, 16. 32 – Trey Marcham, 17. 4M – Michelle Decker, 18. 44 – Wesley Smith, 19. 9 – Matt Moore, 20. 21KS – Karter Sarff, 21. 08 – Cannon McIntosh, 22. 51B – Joe B Miller, 23 7M – Chance Morton, 24. 73 – Jason McDougal.