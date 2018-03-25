Rains Force Cancellation of Petaluma Speedway Opener

From Petaluma Speedway

PETALUMA, Ca. (March 22, 2018) – This Saturday’s scheduled Santa Rosa Auto Body Opening Night at Petaluma Speedway has been canceled due to the the constant wet weather our region has experienced this week.

Opening night at the speedway is now scheduled to take place on Saturday March 31 when the C&H Veterans presented by Hunt Magneto Wingless Sprint Car Series tackles the the west’s fastest 3/8ths mile. Also on hand will the Lumberjack Restaurant Super Stocks, General Hydroponics Dwarfs, and the Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks. Pit gate will open at noon, grandstand will open at 4 pm, qualifying at 5 pm, and racing at 6 pm.