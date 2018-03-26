Selinsgrove Opener Set for April 7th

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – An exciting new era at Selinsgrove Speedway will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 7, when the Snyder County oval swings open its gates for the “Wide Open 2018” Opener featuring 360 sprint cars and super late models in $2,000-to-win 25-lap main events. The pro stocks will round out the racing card in a $500-to-win 15-lap feature.

All the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season is being amplified by the biggest change in the speedway’s 72-year history with the pit area being moved outside the half-mile oval to provide fans with a wide-open view of the wheel-to-wheel racing action!

“Several crews are working hard to get the new pit area completed on time for the Opener,” said speedway General Manager Steve Inch. “Lighting, fencing, seating, public address additions, roads, a new concession stand and a lot more are close to being finished. As long as the weather cooperates we expect everything to be ready for the start of a historical season.”

Race fans are encouraged to use the Route 35 Entrance and race teams should plan to use the newly-widened Sand Hill Road Entrance to drive into the new pit area. The former Turn 4 Entrance will only be used to exit the new pit area at the conclusion of racing programs.

Selinsgrove Speedway will hold an open practice session 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 31, for any division that will be competing at the track this year. Grandstand admission on practice day will be free and pit passes will be $20. Gates will open at 12 p.m.

The practice day will give race teams an opportunity to dial in their race cars, test out the speedway’s new red clay surface, and get familiar with the new pit area layout and procedures.

The speedway will showcase the 360 sprint cars, limited late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14. The Pen Mar Vintage Race Car Club will also be on hand April 14.

The 410 sprint cars will make their first stop at Selinsgrove Speedway this season Sunday, April 22, for the Ray Tilley Classic paying $4,088 to win.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park’s 2018 season opener for go karts will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 30. Track gates will open at 5 p.m. for the Good Friday program.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.