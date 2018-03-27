Jackson Motorplex Announces Unique Format for Support Classes at Jackson Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (March 27, 2018) – Jackson Motorplex will showcase a unique format for the support classes during the 40th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

The marquee event, which is hosted by the 4/10-mile oval from June 7-9, features the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series all three nights with the finale paying $40,000 to the winner. The NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc will be the support class on June 7 and June 9 with the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids serving as the support class on June 8.

The top 16 drivers in each class entering the event will be locked into the Bell Helmets Duels presented by TL Racing, which will feature two A Mains for the support class each night. The driver with the highest combined finishes on June 7 and June 8 will receive 50 percent off any Bell helmet. The driver with the highest combined finishes on June 9 will receive a free RS7 Bell helmet.

Jackson Motorplex will provide complete payouts for both feature races each night.

Advance tickets are available at http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com or by calling 507-822-7314.

The 2018 season is scheduled to begin with a test-n-tune session for all classes on Friday, April 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The season opener is the following night and will showcase IMCA a mods, IMCA sport mods, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks, IMCA sport compacts and The Ben Nothdurft Memorial for the Tri-State Late Model Series.

The first sprint car show of the season is May 11, when the track will host 410 outlaw sprints, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL 360 non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc during the Iowa Great Lakes Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting.