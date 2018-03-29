Attica Opener Pushed to Saturday

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 29, 2018) – Saturated grounds and cold weather has prompted Attica Raceway Park officials to postpone the season opener scheduled for Friday, March 30. The event is still on for Saturday, March 31 with gates opening at 3 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. on Construction Equipment/Merrill Lynch Night.

“Our crew had everything ready but with the rains the past couple of days we have decided to utilize the rain date of Saturday to give us a day to get things dried out a little. We will re-evaluate things tomorrow (Friday) afternoon,” said Rex LeJeune, ARP Operations Manager.

On tap Saturday will be the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.