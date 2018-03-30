Wet Weather Washes Out Attica, Spring Nationals Up Next

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 30, 2018) – For the second straight week cold, wet conditions have forced Attica Raceway Park to cancel racing. The season opener for “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant will now be the 29th Annual Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Construction Equipment & Supply and Merrill Lynch Friday and Saturday April 6 and 7.

“We didn’t get a significant amount of drying time Friday and Saturday the forecast is for rain in the afternoon and rain turning to snow in the evening. I want to say thanks to all the fans and race teams for their patience and to our great track crew for all the hard work they have been putting in,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Friday, April 6 will feature the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics paying $5,000 to win with the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints also in action. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing slated to begin at 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 will feature the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, the 116th appearance of “America’s Series” at Attica Raceway Park. The late models and 305 sprints will also be in action. Gates will open at 3 p.m. Saturday with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

