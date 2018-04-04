FAST Opener at Attica Cancelled

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (April 4, 2018) – Cold and wet conditions have prompted Attica Raceway Park officials to cancel the Friday, April 6 opener for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics.

The FAST series opening night will now move to Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio on Smith Family Food Night, Saturday, April 21. There will be mascots from area businesses and organizations on hand greeting fans that night at “The Track that Action Built.”

Opening night for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro is still scheduled for Friday, May 4 at Attica Raceway Park on The Adkins Group / AmeriGas Night.