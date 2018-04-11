Former Champs Set to Square off in Mel Kenyon Midget Series Opener Saturday

From Eric Bunn

LEBANON, In. – As the United States Speed Association kicks-off the celebration of its 10th year of racing, it’s appropriate that two former Driving Champions will square off on the high banks of Anderson Speedway Saturday night. 2016 and 2017 Champion Dameron Taylor will be joined by 2011 Champion Jessica Bean when the green flag drops on the 30-lap feature race.

Taylor and Bean are proven winners with 9 combined feature wins and 24 top fives at Anderson Speedway. The two drivers own a total of 22 feature wins in the USSA Mel Kenyon Midget Series. Taylor and Bean last met on the track at Southern National Motorsports Park in an Eastern Midget Series race in March. Bean is the reigning Eastern Midget Driving Champion.

Bean is making the trip north from North Carolina to prepare for the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic 75 lap race on the Friday Night before the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM. Taylor has a busy season planned, with the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM on tap and pavement modified racing joining the Mel Kenyon Midget Series on his busy 2018 schedule.

Trey Osborne, Logan and Ryan Huggler, will join Taylor and Bean to compete for the checkers Saturday night. Osborne has two feature wins at Anderson Speedway while the Hugglers have each scored one victory. Pendleton native Colin Grissom calls Anderson his home track and would like to open his sophomore season with a win. 2017 Simpson World Rookie of the Year Kameron Gladish along with his sponsor Little 500 Hall of Famer Gene Nolan have their sights set on victory lane as well.

The USSA Mel Kenyon Midgets will begin its celebration of 10 years racing at Anderson Speedway this Saturday. Spectator gates will open at 3:00, with practice for all divisions beginning at 3:00, qualifying at 4:30 and racing starting at 6:00. Adult tickets are $12, with kids 6 – 12 $4 and kids five and under are free.