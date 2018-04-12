Wet Forecast Cancels ASCS Regional Showdown at Jackson Motor Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

BYRAM, Miss. (April 12, 2018) – Officials with the Jackson Motor Speedway have made the call to cancel this weekend’s King of the Wing III as the forecast has shifted to rain moving in Friday night and continuing into Sunday.

Track and ASCS officials are working to find a date to reschedule the two-day affair. As soon as one is secured, updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com. If rescheduled, the event will again be sanctioned with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region and ASCS Mid-South Region.

The cancellation moves the opening weekend for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region to April 21 at Golden Triangle Raceway Park in Beaumont, Texas. The ASCS Mid-South Region will open on April 28 at Tennessee National Raceway in Hohenwald, Tenn.

