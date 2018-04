Allstar Performance Event List: April 13 – 15, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 13-15, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday April 13, 2018

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Sheldon Kinser Memorial

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byrum, MS – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region – King of the Wings III

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byrum, MS – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region – King of the Wings III

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – World of Outlaws

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Pa Sprint Series – Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial

Saturday April 14, 2018

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – USA – POWRi – Elite Sprint Car Series – Dale Parson Classic

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park – Fultonville, NY – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Midgets

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Huntly Speedway – Huntly NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byrum, MS – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region – King of the Wings III

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byrum, MS – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region – King of the Wings III

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship – Kokomo Grand Prix

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Economy Wingless Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Crate Sprint Cars

Macs Speedway – Walkerson, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – USC Grand Final

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – USA – Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Keith Kauffman Classic

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA – 360 Sprintcar Series – SRA 360 Sprintcar Challenge

Robertson Holden International Speedway – Palmerston North, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw RaceSaver Sprints

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – POWRi – 305 Sprint Cars

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Jimmy Sills Classic

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – World of Outlaws

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Development Sprintcars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints

Sunday April 15, 2018

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – DII Midgets