Valley Speedway Cancels for Saturday Due to Weather

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (April 13, 2018) – The program scheduled for Saturday April 14th at Valley Speedway has been cancelled. Valley Speedway officials cited unseasonably cold weather conditions and a high probability of rain for the cancellation.
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (April 13, 2018) – The program scheduled for Saturday April 14th at Valley Speedway has been cancelled. Valley Speedway officials cited unseasonably cold weather conditions and a high probability of rain for the cancellation.
© TJSlideways.com