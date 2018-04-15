Paul White Wins POWRi Elite Feature at Abilene

POWRi Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Dale Parson Classic
Abilene Speedway
Abilene, TX
Saturday April 14, 2018
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-John Ricketts, [2]; 2. 30-Brandon Hickman, [3]; 3. 2B-Brett Becker, [7]; 4. 82C-Christie Thomason, [5]; 5. 75-Sam Stockon, [6]; 6. 157-Joey Starnes, [1]; 7. 36E-Blake Edwards, [4]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 71W-Weston Gorham, [3]; 2. 58-Gary Floyd, [4]; 3. 1-Paul White, [5]; 4. 82-Joshua Hanna, [1]; 5. 6-Christian Moore, [6]; 6. 37-Brian Beebe, [2]; 7. 36-Kevin Reed, [7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 04-Kyle Jones, [7]; 2. V8-Robert Vetter, [1]; 3. 21-Michelle Melton, [2]; 4. 02-Dillon Burks, [4]; 5. 24-Ben Silliker, [6]; 6. 44-Jason Howell, [5]; 7. 64J-Johnny Miller, [3]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 5X-Tyson Hall, [3]; 2. 52-J.D. Fry, [2]; 3. 31-Mason Smith, [4]; 4. 57-Chase Parson, [5]; 5. 11-Justin Melton, [6]; 6. 50-Cody Whitworth, [1]; 7. 812-Robert Barnett, [7]
B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 11-Justin Melton, [3]; 2. 24-Ben Silliker, [2]; 3. 50-Cody Whitworth, [9]; 4. 82-Joshua Hanna, [4]; 5. 36-Kevin Reed, [7]; 6. 75-Sam Stockon, [1]; 7. 44-Jason Howell, [5]; 8. 812-Robert Barnett, [10]; 9. 157-Joey Starnes, [8]; 10. 37-Brian Beebe, [6]
A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 1-Paul White, [8]; 2. 5R-John Ricketts, [5]; 3. 5X-Tyson Hall, [6]; 4. V8-Robert Vetter, [10]; 5. 21-Michelle Melton, [12]; 6. 11-Justin Melton, [17]; 7. 30-Brandon Hickman, [7]; 8. 31-Mason Smith, [11]; 9. 04-Kyle Jones, [4]; 10. 57-Chase Parson, [14]; 11. 50-Cody Whitworth, [19]; 12. 24-Ben Silliker, [18]; 13. 82-Joshua Hanna, [20]; 14. 58-Gary Floyd, [1]; 15. 52-J.D. Fry, [9]; 16. 6-Christian Moore, [16]; 17. 71W-Weston Gorham, [2]; 18. 02-Dillon Burks, [15]; 19. 2B-Brett Becker, [3]; 20. 82C-Christie Thomason, [13]