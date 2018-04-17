Inaugural $10,000-to-win Asparagus Cup Invades the Stockton Dirt Track this Saturday

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (April 17, 2018) – The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival offers everything from food to fun and now adds Winged Sprint Car racing to the lineup for the first time.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy Asparagus Alley with delicious asparagus dishes, live entertainment, Health & Wellness Fair, countless vendors, Craft Beer and Wine Pavilion, Cooking Demonstrations, Recipe Contest, Deep Fried Asparagus Eating Competition, Monster Truck rides, Kids Zone with carnival rides and games, country farm animals and much more.

This Saturday’s event will award $10,000-to-win/ $800-to-start the A-main and is drawing interest from top drivers and teams including Dominic Scelzi, Tim Kaeding, Jason Solwold, Buddy Kofoid, Sean Becker, Justin Sanders, Willie Croft and others.

“We’re thrilled to bring sprint car racing into the mix this year at the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival,” commented NGI President Tony Noceti. “The festival is a great opportunity to try and introduce new fans to the sport we all love. We believe it will be a lot of fun for everyone to come early and enjoy the festival, before taking in the races later that night. Our hope is to grow this show into a premier event for sprint car racing in California.”

The non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Car Asparagus Cup will utilize Sprint Car Challenge Tour rules and is the only division competing on April 21. The main event winner will go home with a custom, one of a kind asparagus themed trophy, in addition to the $10,000 top prize. With the added racing event festival hours will be extended to 10pm that night.

The drivers meeting will take place at 3:30pm, with cars on for wheel packing around 4pm. An adult race ticket costs $10 with paid admission into the Asparagus Festival. For festival pricing visit http://www.sanjoaquinasparagusfestival.net/index.html

All in all, Noceti Group Inc. has given back over $300,000 to non-profit groups that volunteered and to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds since 2015.

“Visitors to the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival have always been treated to a large variety of entertainment, cooking demonstrations, shopping, children’s activities, and arguably the best food offered at any festival around,” Noceti said. “Events such as these are very important to communities all around the country and the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is definitely a staple in the San Joaquin valley.”

The Asparagus Festival was first created in 1985 by a small group of Stockton residents led by Gordon Medlin and Joe Travale, with the backing of Bank of Stockton President Robert Eberhardt. A year later, the first festival was held at Oak Grove Regional Park along Eight Mile Road.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.

More information on the track can be found at www.stocktondirttrack.com or by liking us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stocktondirt & following along on Twitter https://twitter.com/StocktonDirt