Wipperfurth Memorial Re-Scheduled for April 29

From Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. (April 17, 2018) — Due to the recent foot of snow that hit Beaver Dam Raceway and the forecast for more snow on Wednesday, the Wipperfurth Memorial Open Wheel Triple Crown for the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprints, Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Series and Badger Midgets has been re-scheduled for Sunday, April 29.

An early start will be in effect, with hot laps at 2:30 p.m. and Racing at 3:30 p.m. The pit area will open at Noon, with the grandstands opening at 1:30 p.m. All three series will compete in a full race program.

For more information, visit http://www.wismotorsports.net.