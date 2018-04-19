Inclement Weather Postpones Saturday’s Event at DCRP

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (April 19, 2018) – Mother Nature continues her domination of Dodge City Raceway Park in 2018 with Saturday’s scheduled event atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas postponed due to inclement weather.

With forecasts of excessive rain and frigid temperatures, Saturday’s Sixth Annual Modified Stampede has been rescheduled for Saturday night, May 19. The event will feature a $750 winner’s share for IMCA Modifieds with Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks in action as well.

With the opener nixed for a third consecutive time, Dodge City Raceway Park will now kick off the 2018 season on Saturday night, May 5, with a full card of championship chase action.

The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.