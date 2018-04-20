Weld Racing Wheels on Board Brad Doty Classic

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (April 19, 2018) – Weld Racing has long been an innovator when it comes to, well, making the racing world go round and round. Weld Racing wheels have been providing strength and delivering on performance for 50 years and now has come on board as the marketing partner for the Last Chance Showdown during the 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics.

The 30th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics hits the track at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 10 (rain date of Wednesday, July 11) featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2017 Brad Doty Classic had 58 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize, the largest single day car count of the season for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

“Weld Racing is an icon in sprint car racing and I’m excited they have become a part of the Brad Doty Classic. Having the legendary Weld name affiliated with our event means a lot to me because I can still remember buying my first set of Weld Wheels and proudly putting their decal on the roll cage of my sprint car,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the race.

The Weld Racing Last Chance Showdown is exactly what the name implies – the last chance for the night’s competitors to race their way into the $10,000-to-win A-main.

This year will mark the 14th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 27 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale at every event at Attica Raceway Park leading up to the event and are $35. You can also purchase advanced seating by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page or at the World of Outlaws site at www.woosprint.com/schedule/2018 and click on “buy tickets” to the right of the Brad Doty Classic date (July 10).

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.