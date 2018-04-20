Wet Grounds and Cold Cancel USAC at Montpelier

From USAC

Montpelier Motor Speedway officials have made the decision to cancel this Saturday’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event due to saturated grounds, including standing water in the parking lot and pit area, plus unseasonably cool temperatures over the last few days and nights.

The USAC Sprint season continues next weekend with an Indiana doubleheader, Friday, April 27 at Bloomington Speedway and Saturday, April 28 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt. Additionally, USAC’s big weekend concludes with the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series dirt opener Sunday, April 29 at the Terre Haute Action Track.