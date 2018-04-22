Colton Hardy Charges To Victory With ASCS Southwest At Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (April 21, 2018) – Picking up his third win in four events to start the 2018 season with the ASCS Southwest Region, Colton Hardy charged from eighth to snag Saturday’s victory at the Arizona Speedway.

Hardy’s eighth career win with the ASCS Southwest Region, the Bandit Racing No. 74 worked from eighth to second in the first 11 laps. Clearing Rick Ziehl for the position, Hardy trailed by just over two seconds as Billy Chester held the point from the drop of the green flag.

Steadily chipping away at the advantage of the No. 2b, Hardy’s chance came as the white flag flew, only to have the caution bring the field back to the last fully completed lap. Taking advantage of the restart, Hardy again bolted to the lead on the final revolution to win by 0.983 seconds.

Billy Chester held on for second with Rick Ziehl posting his best finish of the season in third. J.T. Imperial fourth was followed by Josh Shipley to complete the top-five. Lorne Wofford was sixth with Josh Hodges seventh. Jesse Baker, Jarrett Martin, and Alex Pettas made up the top-ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region is back at Arizona Speedway on Saturday, May 5.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, Ariz.

Saturday, April 21, 2018

Car Count: 17

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Alex Pettas, [2]; 2. 01-Josh Shipley, [1]; 3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [6]; 4. 74-Colton Hardy, [7]; 5. 8-Joshua Hodges, [4]; 6. 148-Don Grable, [9]; 7. 17-Kyle Danielson, [8]; 8. 7-Mark Clark, [5]; 9. (DNF) 57-Jarrett Martin, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 75X-JT Imperial, [1]; 2. 7K-Mason Keefer, [2]; 3. 2B-Billy Chester III, [3]; 4. 18-Lorne Wofford, [8]; 5. 22-Jesse Baker, [5]; 6. 115-Nick Parker, [4]; 7. 33-Steve Cushman, [7]; 8. 71H-Corey Hurley, [6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 74-Colton Hardy, [8]; 2. 2B-Billy Chester III, [1]; 3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [4]; 4. 75X-JT Imperial, [2]; 5. 01-Josh Shipley, [3]; 6. 18-Lorne Wofford, [5]; 7. 8-Joshua Hodges, [11]; 8. 22-Jesse Baker, [10]; 9. 57-Jarrett Martin, [17]; 10. 2-Alex Pettas, [7]; 11. 115-Nick Parker, [13]; 12. 148-Don Grable, [9]; 13. 7K-Mason Keefer, [6]; 14. 71H-Corey Hurley, [15]; 15. 17-Kyle Danielson, [12]; 16. 33-Steve Cushman, [14]; 17. (DNF) 7-Mark Clark, [16]