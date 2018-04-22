Justin Grant Wins at Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, IN
Saturday April 21, 2018
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature: 1. 4 Justin Grant (4), 2. 5 Chris Windom (6), 3. 4P CJ Leary (1), 4. 24 Landon Simon (3), 5. 44 Dickie Gaines (5), 6. 71P Shane Cottle (2), 7. 18 Jarett Andretti (9), 8. 32 Garrett Abrams (19), 9. 89 Shawn Westerfeld (12), 10. 14 Trevor Kobylarz (11), 11. 44S Michael Fischesser (10), 12. 10 Aric Gentry (8), 13. 9G Cody Gardner (7), 14. 41 Cole Ketcham (20), 15. 04 Drew Abel (15), 16. 25 Eric Semple (13), 17. 4J Justin Owen (18), 18. 5J Joss Moffatt (14), 19. 34 Parker Frederickson (16), 20. 41H Brett Hankins (17), DNS 26 Patrick Giddens.