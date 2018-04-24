Paducah International Raceway On Deck For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (April 23, 2018) – It has been 20 years since the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com turned laps in Kentucky, but that all changes this Friday, April 27 as the series debuts at the three-eighths-mile Paducah International Raceway.

Joining the former Thunder Ridge Speedway in Prestonsburg, Ky. the series last trip through the “Bluegrass State” saw Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman winning on May 29, 1998, with Kansas native, Garry Lee Maier picking up the win on May 30, 1998.

The only appearance of Sprint Cars on the 2018 Paducah International Raceway slate, the driver leading the way into this Friday’s showdown is Sammy Swindell.

Pacing the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com standings by 23 makers over two-time and defending series champion, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., the driver of the Hills Racing Team No. 15h last visited the three-eighths-mile oval in 2013 with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

Johnny Herrera in third turned laps at Paducah in 1998 with an 11th place finish in the famed Casey’s General Stores No. 47. Currently trailing the top spot by 35 points, Herrera sits only 10 markers ahead of Washington’s Seth Bergman while Blake Hahn completes the top-five in tour standings.

Friday, April 27 at Paducah International Raceway opens at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Admission for adults is $20 with kids 10 and under admitted into the grandstands for $10. Paducah International Raceway is located at 4445 Shemwell Ln. in Paducah, Ky. More information the facility can be found online at http://www.paducahracing.com or by calling (731) 434-9832.

Quick Reference

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented Sawblade.com

Where: Paducah International Raceway (Paducah, KY)

When: Friday, April 27, 2018

Pit Gate: 5:00 P.M. (CT)

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

On Track: 7:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open Headers

Track Contact Information:

Address: 4445 Shemwell Lane, Paducah, KY. 42003

Phone: (731) 434-9832

Email: philmkt41@aol.com

Online: http://www.paducahracing.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paducahracing?ref=ts&fref=ts

Twitter: http://twitter.com/paducahracing

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Sammy Swindell 399; 2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 376; 3. Johnny Herrera 364; 4. Seth Bergman 354; 5. Blake Hahn 345; 6. Danny Jennings 330; 7. Wayne Johnson 326; 8. Roger Crockett 325; 9. Jamie Ball 319; 10. Scott Bogucki 319; 11. Skylar Gee 37; 12. Robbie Price 314; 13. Harli White 309; 14. Matt Covington 305; 15. Tony Bruce, Jr. 295;