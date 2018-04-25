Santa Maria Hosts USAC West Coast 360 Sprints & Western Midgets

From Lance Jennings

SANTA MARIA, Ca. (April 24, 2018) — After a break in the schedule, the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars will clash at Santa Maria Raceway this Saturday, April 28th. Co-sanctioned with the Santa Maria 360 Sprints, the third point race will be the first of four appearances at “The West’s Best Short Track.” The action packed card will also feature the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midgets presented by CBD Living Water, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks, QRC Outlaw Karts, and Junior Midgets. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates will open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

To date, Santa Maria Raceway has held thirty-three West Coast Sprint Car events. Peter Murphy won the May 2, 2009 debut and Ryan Bernal and Richard Vander Weerd lead all drivers with five victories. On August 12, 2017, Max Adams lowered the series record to 13.384, just above the all-time 360 record of 13.354, set on September 11, 2004 by “Showtime” Danny Sheridan. A complete series win list at Santa Maria Raceway is at the end of this release.

After running second to Brody Roa at Hanford on April 7th, Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) leads the point standings. Driving the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard has two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, and two top-10 finishes on the season. The 2011 Champion ranks second on the series win list and will be looking for his twentieth victory.

Richard’s twin brother Jace Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) is second in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #88 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Jace scored a fourth place finish at Hanford on April 7th. To date, the 2010 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory and two top-10 finishes in the campaign. Vander Weerd has eight career West Coast wins and will have his sights on another Santa Maria triumph.

Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) ranks third in the championship point standings. Piloting the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Lucas Oil Maxim, Liggett claimed eleventh at the Kings County Fairgrounds. At press time, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has one top-10 finish and 28 feature laps led on the season. Austin has five career feature wins and will be looking to add a Santa Maria victory to his resume.

“Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. (Tipton, California) sits fourth in the USAC West Coast 360 point chase. Driving his #17V Buster & Ziggy Enterprises / DeBoer & Sons Trucking Spike, Faria placed seventeenth at Hanford after a flip ended his night. With one top-10 finish, the two-time (2013, 2015) champion will have his sights on earning his eleventh career main event win.

Steve Hix (Ventura, California) ranks fifth in the USAC West Coast standings. Driving his #57 No Limit Powder Coating / Delano Roofing Triple X, Hix finished sixth in the April 7th main event. With one heat race victory, two top-10 finishes, and 3 feature laps led to his credit, Steve will be looking for his first victory at Santa Maria.

Currently eleventh in points, Britton Bock (Calistoga, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, California) and Dalton Hill (Madera, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Koen Shaw, Shannon McQueen, Tristan Guardino, Ryan Timmons, Brandon Wiley, Jake Swanson, Ryan Stolz, Trent Carter, Johnathon Henry, Kevin Barnes, “Junkyard” Jimmy Thompson, James Herrera, Jordan Linson, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Richard Vander Weerd-156, 2. Jace Vander Weerd-137, 3. Austin Liggett-131, 4. Danny Faria Jr.-112, 5. Steve Hix-110, 6. Koen Shaw-109, -. Shannon McQueen-109, 8. Tristan Guardino-108, 9. Ryan Timmons-103, 10. Brandon Wiley-102, 11. Britton Bock-96, 12. Ryan Bernal-80, 13. Brody Roa-77, 14. Jake Swanson-74, 15. Ryan Stolz-67, 16. Austin Ervine-64, 17. Trent Carter-41, 18. Hobie Conway-38, 19. Johnathon Henry-37, 20. Kevin Barnes-36.

