Selinsgrove Speedway Returns April 28 360 Sprint Car Program

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (April 28, 2018) – Selinsgrove Speedway’s popular pro stock division will take center stage this Saturday, April 28, in the 17th Annual Pro Stock 20 sponsored by A&A Auto Stores. The championship race will pay $1,000 to win and $100 to start.

Joining the pro stocks will be the 360 sprint cars, super late models in their first start of the season, and roadrunners. Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m. Qualifying slated to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Past winners of the Pro Stock 20 include Gerald Kratzer of Selinsgrove (2002), Kyle Bachman of Selinsgrove (2003, 2013), Gary Beward of Thompsontown (2004, 2006, 2007), Troy Miller of Tower City (2005), Jason Smith of Williamsport (2008, 2010), AJ Hoffman of Richfield (2009, 2011, 2012), AJ Stroup of Evandale (2015, 2016), and 2014 and defending winner Brad Mitch of McClure.

Group time trials and heats will be the qualifying format for the Pro Stock 20. The championship trophy will be sponsored by The Middleburg IGA.

Defending track champion Tommy Slanker of York and Bachman have won 15-lap features so far this season.

The Mach 1 Chassis 360 sprint cars and Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center super late models will each compete in 25-lap features paying $2,000 win. The Collier Paving & Construction roadrunners will make their third start this year in a 12-lap feature.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park will swing back into action at 7 p.m. this Friday, April 27, with a program of go kart racing. Track gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.