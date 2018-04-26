Gravel Scores First Win of the 2018 Season

PAIGE, Texas (April 26, 2018) — David Gravel picked up his first World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victory of the 2018 season Thursday night at the Cotton Bowl Speedway. Gravel started on the front row and held off a mid-race challenge by Brad Sweet to pull away in slower traffic for the victory. Sweet held on for the runner up position while Jason Johnson< Cory Eliason and Daryn Pittman rounded out the top five. World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX Thursday April 25, 2018 Feature: 1. 5 – David Gravel, 2. 49 – Brad Sweet, 3. 41 – Jason Johnson, 4. 83 – Cory Eliason, 5. 9 – Daryn Pittman, 6. 2 – Shane Stewart, 7. 4K – Kasey Kahne, 8. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 9. 15 – Donny Schatz, 10. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 11. 11K – Kraig Kinser, 12. 45 – Paul McMahan, 13. 18 – Ian Madsen, 14. 7S – Jason Sides, 15. W20 – Greg Wilson, 16. 00 – Dane Lorenc, 17. 17G – Channin Takersley, 18. 1A – Jacob Allen, 19. 19 – Brent Marks, 20. 13 – Clyde Knipp