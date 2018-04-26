Wipperfurth Triple Crown Sunday at Beaver Dam Raceway

From BMARA

BEAVER DAM, Wi. (April 25, 2018) — Year number eighty-two for the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series kickoffs Sunday afternoon April 29 at Beaver Dam Raceway. “The Wipperfurth Triple Crown” will feature three open wheel divisions: IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, Auto Meter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series and Badger.

The event marks the first time ever all three divisions have competed at the same track on the same night! For Beaver Dam Raceway it’s the return of midget racing to the track. Scott Hatton who will be competing in the event won the last midget feature at the track on September 4, 2010. Badger has sanctioned fifty-six midget events at the track, since its reopening in 1993.

Hatton will also be chasing history trying to become the first driver to win three consecutive midget features at the track. Four previous times (Kevin Doty-1994 twice, Mike Hess-2007-08, and 2010), a driver has won two straight at BDR.

Defending IRA Champion Bill Balog will be aiming for two feature victories on Sunday. Balog will be driving the Amy Reisdorf/Bill Ecker owned RAB No. 57, which he claimed two Badger feature victories aboard during the 2017 season. Last season Balog, won three of the four IRA features at the track.

Brian Peterson, who scored two top five feature finishes in the final three Badger events of 2017, will be making his track debut in a midget, after winning numerous Legends Feature victories at the track.

An early start will be in effect, with hot laps at 3:30 p.m. and racing at 4:30 p.m. The pit area will open at 1:30 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 2:30 p.m. All three series will compete in a full race program.