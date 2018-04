Allstar Performance Event List: April 27-29, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 27-29, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday April 27, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals

Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – DII Midgets

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Sprint Car World Championship

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Paducah International Raceway – Paducha, KY – USA – ASCS – National Tour

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday April 28, 2018

104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Deerfield Speedway – Deerfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – Texas Outlaw Nationals

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western North Dakota Sprint Cars

Dominion Raceway – Spotsville, VA – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Championship

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park – Fultonville, NY – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Midgets

Grays Harbor Raceway – Yakima, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Grays Harbor Raceway – Yakima, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series

Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Laang Speedway – Laang, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Walt Sterner Memorial

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Walt Sterner Memorial

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Crate Sprint Cars

Mansfield Motor Speedway – Mansfield, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Sprint Car World Championship

Mobile International Speedway – Irvington, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series

Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – USA – United Racing Club

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – UMP Pro Sprints

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – POWRi – 305 Sprint Cars

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – National Championship Racing Association / Sprint Car Bandits

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC – IMRA Speed 2 Midget Championship

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sumpter Speedway – Sumpter, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Tennessee National Speedway – Hohenwold, TN – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series – Spring Showdown

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – 50 Lapper

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday April 29, 2018

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN – USA – USAC – Silver Crown Championship