Shaffer and Macedo Win Preliminary Features at the Sprint Car World Championship

From Bob Buffenbarger

Mansfield,Oh (April 27, 2018)Tim Shaffer and Carson Macedo took home feature wins during preliminary night action as part of the $100,000 to win World Sprint Car Championship at Mansfield Motor Speedway Friday night. Both drivers earned $5,000 for the wins and a spot in Saturday’s big money finale.

Race fans and teams from all over the country converged on Mansfield and withstood a lengthy rain delay and a cold wind but turned out in large numbers to watch 72 cars battle on the tricky 4/10ths mile track. Over 30 thirty cars broke the previous track record during the entertaining qualifying session. Cars were divided into odd and even groups and each contested four heats, two B mains and a 30 lap feature with the top four feature finishers transferring to the Saturday night championship.

The first 30 lapper saw Tim Shaffer come from his 10th starting spot to pass Brian Brown who had led the first 15 laps. Shaffer jumped out to a big advantage but had to withstand several caution flags. as the checkers flew it was Shaffer, Brown, Schurenberg and Joey Saldanana who had come from 13th. These four cars earned starting positions in Saturdays feature.

The second 30 main found Rob Chaney sitting on the pole and he rocketed to the top spot and held a sizable advantage over Max Stambaugh for much of the race but with laps winding down, Carson Macedo was on a tear ripping through the field from 11th and just as he caught and passed Chaney on lap 20, Chaney blew a left rear and was done. Meanwhile Aaron Reutzel and Gio Scelzi made charges from mid pack. Macedo continued in front to the stripe chased by Reutzel, Scelzi and Gerard McIntyre with these four also transferring to Saturdays’s finale.

Sprint Car World Championship

Mansfield Motor Speedway

Mansfield, OH

Friday April 27, 2018

Qualifying: 1. 4 – Parker Price-Miller, 13.642; 2. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 13.734; 3. 49x – Tim Shaffer, 13.783; 4. 39 – Spencer Bayston, 13.944; 5. 21 – Brian Brown, 13.951; 6. 24R – Rico Abreu, 13.951; 7. 20N – Hunter Schurenberg, 13.960; 8. 48 – Danny Dietrich, 13.964; 9. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 13.966; 10. 12N – Cole Duncan, 13.981; 11. 24 – Terry McCarl, 13.990; 12. 13 – Bryan Sebetto, 14.040; 13. 3S – Sammy Swindell, 14.102; 14. 3H – James McFadden, 14.111; 15. 10H – Chad Kemenah, 14.117; 16. 71 – Geo Scelzi, 14.126; 17. 21 – Cap Henry, 14.140; 18. 3G – Carson Macedo, 14.183; 19. 26 – Joey Saldana, 14.200; 20. 69K – Lance Dewease, 14.206; 21. 70 – Dave Blaney, 14.242; 22. 83 – Rob Chaney, 14.245; 23. 23 – D.J. Foos, 14.251; 24. 7K – Cale Conley, 14.262; 25. 44 – Trey Starks, 14.265; 26. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss, 14.268; 27. 07 – Gerard McIntyre, 14.276; 28. 5T – Travis Philo, 14.282; 29. 45 – Trevor Baker, 14.287; 30. 17 – Caleb Helms, 14.291; 31. 68G – Tyler Gunn, 14.295; 32. 7C – Caleb Armstrong, 14.306; 33. D4 – Danny Hotgraver, 14.307; 34. 97 – Broc Martin, 14.332; 35. 22B – Ryan Broughton, 14.354; 36. 33 – Max Stambaugh, 14.360; 37. 59 – Ryan Smith, 14.383; 38. 9 – Jordan Ryan, 14.385; 39. 5X – Justin Peck, 14.423; 40. 16 – Chris Andrews, 14.451; 41. 81 – Lee Jacobs, 14.455; 42. 5K – Adam Kekich, 14.456; 43. 2A – Austin Pierce, 14.458; 44. 9Z – Duane Zablocki, 14.505; 45. 7DK – Dylan Kingan, 14.521; 46. 3 – Jac Haudenschild, 14.532; 47. 13 – Brandon Matus, 14.572; 48. 11X – D.J. Netto, 14.576; 49. 45L – Brian Lay, 14.599; 50. 22 – Brandon Spithaler, 14.624; 51. 57 – Randy Hannagan, 14.627; 52. 33W – Michael Walter, 14.635; 53. 60 – Kory Crabtree, 14.641; 54. 19 – Mitchell Harble, 14.644; 55. 8M – T.J. Michael, 14.647; 56. 8J – Jess Stiger, 14.676; 57. 33D – Tyler Dunn, 14.683; 58. 35 – Stuart Brubaker, 14.719; 59. 59 – Bryan Nuckles, 14.734; 60. 46 – Michael Bauer, 14.882; 61. 23 – Chase Baker, 14.885; 62. 7 – Tory Kingan, 14.905; 63. 38K – Brad Haudenschild, 14.945; 64. 5 – Jordan Harble, 15.032; 65. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 15.056; 66. 4D – Josh Davis, 15.122; 67. 23P – Nick Patterson, 15.332; 68. 20A – Jordan Adams, 15.636; 69. 91X – Aaron Middaugh, 15.744; 70. 22M – Ray Miller, 15.975; 71. A79 – Brandon Wimmer, NT, 72. 11N – Craig Mintz, NT.

Group A Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss, 2. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 3. 21B – Cap Henry, 4. 26 – Joey Saldana, 5. 81 – Lee Jacobs, 6. 4 – Parker Price-Miller, 7. 45L – Brian Lay, 8. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 9. 33D – Tyler Dunn. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group A Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 5T – Travis Philo, 2. 69K – Lance Dewease, 3. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 4. 2A – Austin Pierce, 5. 24 – Terry McCarl, 6. 22B – Ryan Broughton, 7. 57 – Randy Hannagan, 8. 23P – Nick Patterson. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group A Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 17 – Caleb Helms, 2. 21 – Brian Brown, 3. 70 – Dave Blaney, 4. 59 – Ryan Smith, 5. 60 – Kory Crabtree, 6. 7DK – Dylan Kingan, 7. 23 – Chase Baker, 8. 91X – Aaron Middaugh, 9. 3S – Sammy Swindell. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group A Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 20N – Hunter Schurenberg, 2. 7K – Cale Conley, 3. 7C – Caleb Armstrong, 4. 10H – Chad Kemenah, 5. 5X – Justin Peck, 6. 13B – Brandon Matus, 7. 8M – T.J. Michael, 8. 38K – Brad Haudenschild. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group B Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 07 – Gerard McIntyre, 2. 3G – Carson Macedo, 3. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 4. 97 – Brock Martin, 5. 5K – Adam Kekich, 6. 22 – Brandon Spithaler, 7. 35 – Stuart Brubaker, 8. 4D – Josh Davis, 9. 12N – Cole Duncan. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group B Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 83 – Rob Chaney, 2. 33 – Max Stambaugh, 3. 4 6- Michael Bauer, 4. 20A – Jordan Adams, 5. 45 – Trevor Baker, 6. 33W – Michael Walter, 7. 13 – Bryan Sebetto, 8. 39 – Spencer Bayston. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group C Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 1. 24R – Rico Abreu, 2. 68G – Tyler Gunn, 3. 3H – James McFadden, 4. 23X – D.J. Foos, 5. 3 – Jac Haudenschild, 6. 9M – Jordan Ryan, 7. 19 – Mitchell Harble, 8. 7 – Troy Kingan, 8. 22M – Ray Miller. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group C Heat Race #4: 1. 44 – Trey Starks, 2. 48 – Danny Dietrich, 3. 71- Gio Scelzi, 4. D4 – Danny Holtgraver, 5. 11X – D.J. Netto, 6. 8J – Jess Stiger, 7. 16 – Chris Andrews. 8. 11N – Craig MIntz, 9. 5 – Jordan Harble. (First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group A B-Main #1 (12 Laps): 1. 4 – Parker Price-Miller, 2. 60 – Kory Crabtree, 3. 45L – Brian Lay, 4. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 5. 7DK – Dylan Kingan, 6. 91X – Aaron Middaugh, 7. 23 – Chase Baker, 8. 81 – Lee Jacobs, 9 33D – Tyler Dunn. (First two finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group A B-Main #2 (12 Laps): 1. 1. 24 – Terry McCarl, 2. 5X – Justin Peck, 3. 13B – Brandon Matus, 4.22B – Ryan Broughton, 5. 8M – T.J. Michael, 6. 57 – Randy Hannagan, 7. 38K – Brad Haudenschild, 8. 23P – Nick Patterson. (First two finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group B B-Main #1 (12 Laps): 1. 3 – Jac Haudenschild, 2. 97 – Brock Martin, 3. 9M – Jordan Ryan, 4. 5K – Adam Kekich, 5. 22 – Brandon spithaler, 6. 35 – Stuart Brubaker, 7. 7 – Troy Kingan, 8. 22M – Ray Miller, 9. 19 – Mitchell Harble. (First two finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group B B-Main #2 (12 Laps): 1. 11X – D.J. Nettos, 2. 39 – Spencer Bayston, 3. 13 – Bryan Sebetto, 4. 45 – Trevor Baker, 5. 8J – Jess Stiger, 6. 16 – Chris Andrews. 7 – 5 – Jordan Harble. (First two finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Group A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 2. 21 – Brian Brown, 3. 20N – Hunter Schurenberg, 4. 26 – Joey Saldana, 5. 4 – Parker Price-Miller, 6. 21B – Cap Henry, 7. 17 – Caleb Helms, 8. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 9. 5T – Travis Philo, 10. 10H – Chad Kemenah, 11. 59 – Ryan Smith, 12. 70 – Dave Blaney, 13. 69K – Lance Dewease, 14. 2A – Austin Pierce, 15. 7C – Caleb Armstrong, 16. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss, 17. 5X – Justin Peck, 18. 60 – Kory Crabtree, 19. 24 – Terry McCarl, 20, 7K – Cale Conley. (First four finishers locked into Saturday night’s feature event)

Group B Feature (30 Laps): 1. 3G – Carson Macedo, 2. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 3. 71 – Gio Scelzi, 4. 07 – Gerard McIntyre, 5. 48 – Danny Dietrich, 6. 3H – James McFadden, 7. 97 – Broc Martin, 8. 68G – Tyler Gunn, 9. D4 – Danny Holtgraver, 10. 39 – Spencer Bayston, 11. 12N – Cole Duncan, 12. 44 – Trey Starks, 13. 46 – Michael Bauer, 14. 24R – Rico Abreu, 15. 20A – Jordan Adams, 16. 83 – Rob Chaney, 17. 33 – Max Stambaugh, 18. 11X – D.J. Netto, 19. 3 – Jac Haudenschild, 20. 23X – D.J. Foos. (First four finishers locked into Saturday night’s feature event)