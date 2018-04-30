Ohsweken Speedway Signs Major Sponsors for Three More Years

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (April 30, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are pleased to announce another important step in solidifying the track’s Friday Night Excitement racing program; thanks to the cooperation of the speedway’s marketing partners, all four major division sponsors have signed on to continue their support through the end of the 2020 season.

KOOL KIDZ ICE & WATER

Kool Kidz Ice & Water became a title sponsor of the 360 Sprint Car division in 2016, joining long-time sponsor Corr/Pak Merchandising. The top 15 in 2018 360 Sprint Car championship points will split at least $30,000 at the Night of Champions awards banquet thanks to support from Kool Kidz and Corr/Pak. Located less than one minute from Ohsweken Speedway at 2228 Chiefswood Road, Kool Kidz Ice & Water has been providing Six Nations and surrounding areas with clean, purified reverse-osmosis water and ice since 2008. After hours, check out their 24 hour self-serve water filling station, which is located outside of the building for your convenience. Kool Kidz also recently re-upped as title sponsor of the track’s Thursday Night Micro Sprint program. Visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/koolkidzice

STRICKLAND’S GMC

Strickland’s GMC has been the title sponsor of the Crate Sprint Cars since the division’s inception in 2014, and will also continue to provide the speedway’s official pace truck, as well as the popular crate engine giveaway program. The top 10 in 2018 Crate Sprint Car championship points will split at least $15,000 at the Night of Champions awards banquet thanks to support from Strickland’s. A family owned and operated business, Strickland’s has been serving Southwestern Ontario for over 30 years. They have never been afraid to change in order to better serve their customers, but one thing has remained the same – they have always run their company based on the old proverb “treat others the way you wish to be treated”. Strickland’s is the only full-line General Motors dealer in Brantford and the surrounding area, serving the community for over 90 years. Strickland’s GMC is located at 19-21 Lynden Road in Brantford, at the intersection of Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway, and just 15 minutes from Ohsweken Speedway. Visit Strickland’s GMC online at www.Stricklands.com or call them at 1-800-599-5558.

MIDDLEPORT MECHANICAL

Middleport Mechanical became the new presenting sponsor of the Thunder Stock division last season, and the top ten in 2018 Thunder Stock championship points will split at least $7,500 at the Night of Champions awards banquet thanks to their support. Middleport Mechanical offers state-of-the-art Total Indoor Comfort products and services for residential and commercial customers at reasonable prices. Maintaining a close relationship with world class HVAC equipment manufacturers is crucial in providing the most sophisticated, advanced, and green efficient products to their customers. As the industry moves forward to continually improve heating, cooling, and refrigeration products, you can depend on Middleport Mechanical to provide you with quality craftsmanship, and educated professional service for many years to come. Visit Middleport Mechanical less than five minutes from Ohsweken Speedway at 1110 Brant County Hwy 54, on the web at www.MiddleportMech.com, or call them at 905-765-7171 or 519-751-9040.

HRW AUTOMOTIVE

HRW Automotive has supported the Mini Stocks since 2011; the top ten in 2018 Mini Stock championship points will split at least $5,000 at the Night of Champions awards banquet thanks to support from HRW. By providing good old-fashioned customer service, HRW has gained a loyal following in the community since Robert Workman founded the company in 1990. Many area residents and businesses have come to depend on the expertise of HRW’s friendly staff to keep their vehicles and equipment in peak condition. You can entrust all of your vehicle’s service and repair needs to HRW’s team of automotive professionals. HRW Automotive is located at 163 Baptist Church Road in Caledonia, less than ten minutes from Ohsweken Speedway. Visit them on the web at www.HRWAutomotive.com, or call HRW today at 519-752-2063, and find out what good customer service is all about!

HOOSIER TIRE CANADA

Hoosier Tire will continue to be the official tire for Ohsweken’s 360 Sprint Car and Crate Sprint divisions, along with the new Action Sprint Tour which kicks off its inaugural season next month. From humble beginnings in 1957, Hoosier Racing Tire Corporation has grown into the largest race tire manufacturer in the world. Hoosier produces more than 1,000 types of racing tires, and all are proudly “Made in the USA.” Hoosier Tire Canada is a supplier of Tires Designed for Champions – Call 905-685-3184 or 716-285-7502, and visit www.HoosierTire.com for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway’s 3/8 mile clay oval track is Canada’s Home for Sprint Car Racing Action! The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

2018 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 23rd season of racing begins on Friday, May 18. The weekly Friday Night Excitement program will include Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more news about Ohsweken Speedway’s 2018 season, and visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule or call 519-717-0023 for more information.

Website: www.OhswekenSpeedway.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/OhswekenSpeedway

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/OhswekenSpdway