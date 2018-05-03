CRSA Event at Afton Moved Due To Mother Nature

From Toby LaGrange

SODUS, N.Y. (June 1, 2018) – Due to an above average wet spring, the Afton Motorsports Park has been forced to make some adjustments to their 2018 racing schedule. The track will hold its season opener on Friday night, May 11. The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series was initially scheduled to hold the second leg (originally third however round one at the Fonda Speedway was rained out) of the 2018 series on this night.

Due to the schedule changes, the May 11th CRSA event has been moved to Friday evening June 1st. The 2018 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series will open this Saturday night at the House of Power – the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown. The second round of the series will now be on Saturday May 26th at the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, New York.

The Afton Motorsports Park will now join the Woodhull Raceway (June 9th) and Land of Legends Raceway (June 22nd & 23rd) as June events on the 2018 schedule.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsa.myracepass.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).