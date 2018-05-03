Midwest/IMRA Speed2 Midgets Combine Sunday at Kokomo

From Richie Murray

This Sunday’s “King of Kokomo” racing program includes a combined effort by the USAC Midwest Thunder and Engler USAC IMRA Speed2 series at the Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway.

Chase McDermand leads the IMRA standings while the 2018 Midwest Thunder series will debut after inclement weather forced cancellation of last Saturday’s race at Montpelier (Ind.) Motor Speedway.

Andy Baugh of Mason City, Ill. led all 20 laps to win Saturday night’s Engler USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget race at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill. Chase McDermand finished second ahead of Shane Morgan, Gedd Ross and Robby McQuinn. McDermand takes a one-point lead over Baugh into Sunday’s race at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway.

Rain forced cancellation of Saturday night’s 35-lap USAC Eastern Speed2 Midget feature race at Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania, Va. following qualifications. Neal Allison was the fastest qualifier. The series now gears up for a May 12 race at Shenandoah, Va. Speedway.

Sunday’s Kokomo race opens a four-race series to determine the 2018 USAC Speed2 National Championship. Additional events will be June 9 at Spoon River Speedway at Canton, Ill., July 6 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind. and September 8 back at Spoon River.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Jessica Bean-225, 2-Neal Allison-212; 3-Nolan Allison-210, 4-Dameron Taylor-189, 5-Jordan Empie-170, 6-Sam Hatfield-138, 7-Johnny Bridges-81, 8-Jake Garcia-74, 9-Chris Lamb-64, 10-Connor Gross-55.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Chase McDermand-152, 2-Andy Baugh-151, 3-Shane Morgan-72, 4-Bart Andrews-71, 5-Mark Billings & Robby McQuinn-66, 7-Jeff Sparks-65, 8-Gedd Ross-64, 9-Kevin Battefeld-62, 10-Daltyn England-61.