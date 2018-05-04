ASCS Gulf South Looks To Begin 2018 Season With Lonestar State Double

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 3, 2018) – With the Heart O’ Texas Speedway on Friday, May 4 and Golden Triangle Raceway Park on Saturday, May 5, the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region looks to finally get ahead of Mother Nature to kick off the 2018 season.

A gathering of some of the fastest and most professional teams in Sprint Car racing, the weekend double also comes with a $1,000 bonus for sweeping the two events.

Friday, May 4 at Heart O’ Texas Speedway includes a full lineup of events with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Southern Sport Mods, Outlaw Street Stocks, and Factory Stocks joining with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region.

Admission is only $15 and kids five and under get in free. Gates open at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT). Heart O’ Texas Speedway is located at 784 N. McLennan Dr. in Waco, Texas. More information on the facility can be found online at http://www.heartotexasspeedway.com.

Saturday, May 5 at Golden Triangle Raceway Park opens at 6:00 P.M. with action at 7:00 P.M. (CT). The Saturday affair is also the Nolan Wren Memorial and includes POWRi Micros, Modlites, Factory Stocks, Street Stocks, Limited Modifieds, and Rookie Modifieds.

Admission for Saturday’s Nolan Wren Memorial is $15 with kids five and under admitted free of charge. More information on the Golden Triangle Raceway Park can be found at https://www.facebook.com/goldentriangleracewaypark.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).