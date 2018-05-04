Civil War Series Set for Round 3 in Tulare, CA on Saturday

From Peterson Media

TULARE, Ca. (May 3, 2018) — Fresh off of the first ever appearance at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA late last month, the Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster will return to the Central CA speed plant on Saturday night for the third installment of the 2018 season.

During the series’ most recent event, it was all about Campbell, CA native, Bud Kaeding. Kaeding was able to make a big move on the race’s first lap and advance from him second row starting event to grab the lead and never look back as he was able to lead all 30-laps and secure his first career series win.

Heading in Saturday night’s second and final stop of the season at Thunderbowl Raceway, Lemoore, CA youngster Cole Macedo will bring a 30 point advantage into the third event of the season.

Macedo comes into the Saturday night with top-five finishes in each of the first two events and is hungry to score his first career winged 360 feature event.

Coming into the event second in points is Discovery Bay, CA driver, Jarrett Soares. 2018 marks Soares first full attempt at the Civil War Series schedule, but he brings in a wealth of experience at Thunderbowl Raceway and will also be in search of his first series win.

Dustin Freitas and Burt Foland round out the Top-Four in the series standings after two events, and both drivers are expected to be in action on Saturday night. During the April 21st visit to the track Freitas finished seventh and Foland 11th.

Other drivers expected to attack Thunderbowl Raceway on Saturday night include Zane Blanchard, Chelsea Blevins, Gary Nelson, Jr, Steven Kent, Landon Hurst, Cole Danell, and many other drivers from around the region.

Saturday night in Tulare, CA the front gates open at 4pm, with time trials slated for 6pm and racing to follow.

Adult grandstand tickets will be available for $20, while adult bleacher tickets will be $15, Senior Grandstand tickets are $18, and senior bleacher tickets are $13. Kids will be admitted in the grandstands for 10$ while bleacher tickets are $8, and those little ones five and under will be admitted for free.