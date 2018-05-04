Daggett Dashes to GLSS Victory at I-96 Speedway

From Bob Buffenbarger

Lake Odessa,Mi (5-4-18) Dustin Daggett made the most of being in the right spot at the right time and picked up the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature at I-96 Speedway Friday night.

Chase Ridenour and Joe Swanson made up the front row of the 25 lap main event in front of a big crowd on the nicely prepared 3/8ths mile surface as the green flag waved. Ridenour shot into the lead with Swanson close behind with Daggett, 7th starting Max Stambaugh and Brett Mann following. This was the order for nine laps until Mann brought out the caution when he pulled off the track.

Back to green and Ridenour would expand his lead over Daggett until traffic came into the picture. Ridenour was maneuvering through lapped cars with ease as was Daggett, Stambaugh and now a closing Phil Gressman from 9th, with Ryan Ruhl on Gressman’s bumper. This would remain the running order until a lap 16 yellow for Zane Devault.

Stambaugh and Gressman were waging a spirited battle for 3rd until Stambaugh flew off the backstretch, almost gathered it up but went off the track in turn three bringing out another caution on lap 19. On the restart the 11R of Ridenour set sail and looked like the car to beat followed by Daggett, Gressman, Ruhl and Floridian visitor Danny Sams.

As Ridenour was exiting turn two on the 23rd circuit, he slid high allowing Daggett and Gressman to get by. Somehow Ridenour gathered it up and stayed on the track with no caution. As the final two laps clicked off, at the checkers it was Daggett, Gressman, Ridenour, Ruhl and Sams.

A nice field of 30 cars were in the pits tonight with heat wins going to Ridenour, Swanson, Gregg Dalman and Ryan Ruhl.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, MI

Friday May 4, 2018

Feature: 1. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 2. 28 – Phil Gressman, 3. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 4. 16 – Ryan Ruhl, 5. 24D – Danny Sams, 6. 23 – Devon Dobie, 7. 7J – Joe Swanson, 8. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 9. 19J – Linden Jones, 10. 77 – Andrew Scheid, 11. 5 – Andy Teunessen, 12. 20A – Andy Chehowski, 13. 44J – Bill Jacoby, 14. 23G – Joe Geibe, 15. 18 – D.J. Lamance, 16. 5M – Max Stambaugh, 17. 22 – Conner Morrell, 18. 77Z – Zane Devault, 19. 18S – Michael Summers, 20. 19 – Brett Mann.