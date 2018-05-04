Season Opener at Jackson Motorplex Scheduled for May 11th

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 3, 2018) – The 2018 season will get underway a week from Friday at Jackson Motorplex, which has had its season opener postponed twice this year because of poor weather.

The IMCA Frostbuster and Ben Nothdurft Memorial was originally scheduled for April 28 before it was pushed by a week. Continued inclement weather forced the event to be postponed to this summer. The five IMCA classes slated to race during the IMCA Frostbuster will compete on Saturday, June 16, while the Ben Nothdurft Memorial will be contested on Wednesday, July 25, as part of the 150th annual Jackson County Fair event.

Fortunately, the weather has recently improved and all signs are positive for the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting and Harvey’s Five Star Roofing, which is the new season opener set for Friday, May 11. The featured classes will be Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.

Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Jackson Motorplex will host a practice session for all sprint cars next Thursday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The pits will open at 4:30 p.m.

Pit passes for the practice session are $20 per person and admission to the grandstands is free.