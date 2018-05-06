Mintz, Briscoe, and Clark Win at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – It was déjà vu at Fremont Speedway Saturday.

Two weeks ago Craig Mintz and Cap Henry battled for the 410 sprint win with Mintz coming out on top. On AmeriGas Night Saturday, May 5, the two were locked in another exciting battle with Mintz once again coming out the winner. This week it took a late race caution for Mintz to take the lead and drive to his 12th career win at “The Track That Action Built.”

For Mintz the win also gives him a little cushion early on in the battle for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics championship, a title he has previous won two times.

And while that feature was exciting for the huge crowd, the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) was just as exciting with NASCAR XFinity series driver Chas Briscoe holding off Thomas Meseraull for the non-wing sprint victory. It was a busy weekend for Briscoe who raced a winged sprint car Friday at Attica followed by a sports car at Mid-Ohio Sport Car Course Saturday afternoon and wrapped up with racing both a winged 410 sprint car and the non-wing machine.

Not to be outdone, the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints battled the K&N Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders 360 sprints and 305 sprint driver Bobby Clark held off a last lap, last corner pass attempt by Matt Foos to record his 36th career win at Fremont Speedway. Clark now sits 12th on the track’s all-time win list.

The 305-360 challenge was the opening night at Fremont Speedway for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro. However only “show up points” were awarded to the FAST teams.

In the 410 sprint feature Byron Reed jumped out to the lead but spun after a lap was completed, handing the top spot to Henry. Henry held the point until Mintz used the low groove exiting turn four on lap nine to take the lead. Henry regained the top spot on lap 12 and began pulling away. A caution with eight laps to go gave Mintz the chance he needed as he took the lead with six laps to go and pulled away to the win.

“I think Cap must have boiled the breaks. He had them glowing most of the race. He was rolling the top and showed me that was the way to go. Hats off to my guys for all their hard work and I want to thank Eagle Ignition Leads. They are from Australia and not many people here know what they do but they build superior ignition leads and battery cables and they do an awful lot for us,” said Mintz of his Real Geese Decoys; Design Graphics Group; KS Sales & Service; Eagle Ignition Leads; Real Geese; Design Graphics Group; KS Sales & Service; Anjulina’s Catering and Banquet Hall; Linder’s Speed Equipment backed #09.

In the 25 lap BOSS feature defending series champion Dustin Smith looked to have things well in control leading the first 19 laps. But he had to check up in heavy lapped traffic and Briscoe and Meseraull to pounce. Following a caution with four laps to go Meseraull drove to Briscoe’s outside to take the lead but before the lap could be completed another caution flew handing the lead back to Briscoe. Briscoe did not waste the opportunity and held off Meseraull the final three laps to score the close win, his first ever at Fremont Speedway.

“That was cool. It’s been awhile since I really ran dirt a lot. Today I ran three races. I ran over at Mid-Ohio in a sports car then the winged car and non-wing. It’s awesome to get a win in this paint scheme. This is the paint scheme my grandpa always ran and my dad ran. We decided to bring it back this year. I’m excited to call dad and see what he says. I can’t say enough about my crew. They worked their tails off all weekend and they have another one tomorrow night. Thanks for all the fans for coming out and I look forward to coming back,” Briscoe said.

“When I saw Thomas there I knew he was going to be around the top and I felt as long as I didn’t miss the bottom no one was going to pass me so I just kept trying to knock the cushion down as much as I could down there. It’s pretty cool battling with T-Mez. He drove my car last year and he still drives it quite a bit. I probably got on it a little too early on that restart but I knew he was going to pass me if I didn’t. I hope that was exciting for the fans,” Briscoe added beside his Mid-American Salt; Cunningham; Hoosier Tires backed #5.

In the 305/360 feature Dustin Rall grabbed the early lead before third starter Jamie Miller drove into the top spot. Miller pulled away before he made contact with an infield tire on lap eight, ending his night. On the ensuing restart Bobby Clark blasted past Rall as Matt Foos joined the fray. Clark and Foos ran nose to tail until a caution with 10 laps to go. Clark executed a great restart to pull away from Foos slightly but Foos chipped into his lead lap after lap and with four circuits to go was side by side with Clark exciting turn four. As they took the white flag a lapped car was running in Clark’s bottom groove. Racing into the final two turns Foos made a last ditch run around the top but Clark was able to rocket off the bottom to take the narrow victory.

“This is our new car and we won the first night out with it (at Attica Raceway Park). We ran it a couple of times after that and we had some problems with it but me and Dave (Foos, chief mechanic) talked and made some changes and it was pretty good tonight. I heard Matt for last three or four laps. I think I burnt the brakes out early so I started struggling on the bottom but until I got pressured I was just going to stick where I was at. We love racing here…I grew up here and I wouldn’t mind getting a couple of more wins but they are getting harder and harder to come by,” said Clark beside his Fremont Fence; Kear’s Speed Shop; Shelluke’s Bar; Big D’s Pizza; Nagy Equipment; Miller Rigging; Schiets Motorsports; Willey’s Towing; Fremont NAPA; B&L Plumbing backed #8.

Henry and Reed brought the field to green for the 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 sprint feature with Reed, the track’s defending champion, gaining the advantage over Henry, DJ Foos, Mintz, Stuart Brubaker, Jess Stiger and DJ Netto. Reed spin after a lap was scored, handing the lead to Henry. After another lap was recorded Meseraull spin and on the restart Tyler Gunn took a nasty flip but walked away from the crash.

When the green flew with three laps recorded Henry led Foos, Mintz, Brubaker, Shawn Valenti, Stiger and Netto. Mintz blasted into second a lap later but Foos stayed close. Mintz drove under Henry to grab the lead on lap nine and just as the leaders were set to encounter heavy lapped traffic Broc Martin would bring out the caution.

On the ensuing restart Henry pressured Mintz and drove under him as the pair were literally tied for the lead at the flag stand on lap 12. Henry surged ahead when the caution flew for Foos with 14 laps scored. Once the green reappeared Henry pulled away slightly from Mintz as Brubaker closed with Netto, Rob Chaney, Stiger and Briscoe in pursuit.

With eight laps to go the leaders once again prepared to encounter heavy lapped traffic but the caution came out for an Adam Kekich spin. Mintz used the restart to pressure Henry and was able to take the lead on lap 24. Mintz began to pull away as Henry now had his hands full with Brubaker and Netto.

Mintz powered to the victory with Brubaker nipping Henry at the checkers for second with Netto and 16th starter Chaney rounding out the top five.

Dustin Smith and Steve Little brought the non-wing BOSS sprint cars to the green for their 25-lap season opener. Smith grabbed the lead over fifth starter Trevor Kobylarz, Briscoe and Meseraull. Carmen Perigo brought out the caution with two laps scored and when the green flew so did Smith, pulling away from Briscoe, Kobylarz and Meseraull. T-Mez took third a lap later as Smith had built a 1.6 second lead over Briscoe.

Smith’s lead increased to 2.6 seconds by lap 12 as he prepared to race into heavy lapped traffic. Briscoe and Meseraull began to close and Smith’s lead was only .7 seconds when he had to check up for a lapped car on lap 18, nearly spinning as Briscoe and Meseraull sliced through the lapped cars and Smith.

The yellow flag flew on lap 21 for a stopped Paul Dues with Briscoe leading Meseraull, Smith, Kobylarz, Bill Rose and Tyler Gunn. When the green reappeared Meseraull quickly jumped to the cushion to pull along side of Briscoe and took the lead just as the caution flew for a stalled Cody Gardner, handing the top spot back to Briscoe.

Briscoe dropped the hammer on the restart and held off Meseraull the final three laps for the win with Smith, 14th starter Matt Westfall and Rose rounding out the top five.

A pair of 305 sprint drivers – Dustin Rall and Matt Foos – brought the field to green for the 25 lap 305-360 feature that had eight 360 drivers and 12 305 drivers in the field. Rall led the first lap over Jamie Miller, Foos, Clark and Jeff Williams. Miller blasted into the lead on the second lap and began to pull away, building the advantage to nearly three seconds with seven laps scored.

Miller made contact with an infield tire on lap eight, ending his run and putting Rall back to the point. But on the restart Clark and Foos ganged up on Rall to take the top two positions. A final caution with 14 laps scored for Justin Adams who lost a wheel, set up a barn-burner finish.

Clark got an excellent restart but Foos closed quickly as the pair raced side by side while Steve Rando charged into third over Rall and Cody Bova. With two laps to go Foos looked like he might get by Clark with Rando, Rall, Bova and 18th starter John Ivy in pursuit. Coming to the checkers a lapped car on the bottom slowed Clark somewhat and Foos blasted to his outside. It was a drag race to the checkers with Clark edging Foos while Rando, Rall and Bova completed the top five.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, May 12 as the Fremont Federal Credit Union presents “Race Into Summer” as schools across Sandusky County were given tickets to give to all students free to attend the races. The American Ethanol Late Model Tour will make it’s Fremont Speedway debut along with the 305 sprints and dirt trucks.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway

About AmeriGas

With a service location in Fremont, AmeriGas provides propane for your home or business along with grill tank exchange. Since 1959, our vision has been to provide you with the safest, most reliable and most responsive propane service in the nation. For more information or to find the nearest AmeriGas location go to www.amerigas.com

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, May 5, 2018

AmeriGas Night

Starting position [*]

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.23-DJ Foos, 11.979; 2.09-Craig Mintz, 12.189; 3.5R-Byron Reed, 12.206; 4.16-Chris Andrews, 12.229; 5.8M-TJ Michael, 12.232; 6.5K-Adam Kekich, 12.243; 7.4H-Cap Henry, 12.265; 8.11N-Dj Netto, 12.275; 9.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.291; 10.8J-Jess Stiger, 12.295; 11.7-Shawn Valenti, 12.322; 12.4T-Tracy Hines, 12.372; 13.1-Nate Dussel, 12.461; 14.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 12.468; 15.22M-Dan McCarron, 12.476; 16.41-Thomas Schinderle, 12.548; 17.85-Mike Terry Jr, 12.599; 18.97-Broc Martin, 12.607; 19.83-Rob Chaney, 12.622; 20.00-Thomas Meseraull, 12.641; 21.45L-Brian Lay, 12.643; 22.5-Chase Briscoe, 12.732; 23.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.871; 24.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 12.915; 25.2-Ricky Peterson, 12.998; 26.5M-Max Stambaugh, 99.939;

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 4H-Cap Henry[2] ; 2. 8J-Jess Stiger[1] ; 3. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 4. 16-Chris Andrews[3] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[5] ; 6. 83-Rob Chaney[7] ; 7. 5-Chase Briscoe[8] ; 8. 41-Thomas Schinderle[6] ; 9. 2-Ricky Peterson[9]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 7-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 2. 11N-Dj Netto[2] ; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[4] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[8] ; 5. 85-Mike Terry Jr[6] ; 6. 8M-TJ Michael[3] ; 7. 00-Thomas Meseraull[7] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 9. 5M-Max Stambaugh[9]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 2. 4T-Tracy Hines[1] ; 3. 5R-Byron Reed[4] ; 4. 97-Broc Martin[6] ; 5. 45L-Brian Lay[7] ; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich[3] ; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 83-Rob Chaney[1] ; 2. 5-Chase Briscoe[4] ; 3. 5K-Adam Kekich[3] ; 4. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 5. 00-Thomas Meseraull[5] ; 6. 41-Thomas Schinderle[7] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8] ; 9. 2-Ricky Peterson[10] ; 10. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[3] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 3. 4H-Cap Henry[1] ; 4. 11N-Dj Netto[8] ; 5. 83-Rob Chaney[16] ; 6. 5-Chase Briscoe[17] ; 7. 8M-TJ Michael[19] ; 8. 7-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 9. 8J-Jess Stiger[7] ; 10. 97-Broc Martin[12] ; 11. 45L-Brian Lay[15] ; 12. 85-Mike Terry Jr[14] ; 13. 00-Thomas Meseraull[20] ; 14. 4T-Tracy Hines[9] ; 15. 1-Nate Dussel[13] ; 16. 5K-Adam Kekich[18] ; 17. 23-DJ Foos[4] ; 18. 5R-Byron Reed[2] ; 19. 16-Chris Andrews[10] ; 20. 68G-Tyler Gunn[11]

Hard Charger: 8M-TJ Michael +12

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 2. 9R-Dustin Rall[2] ; 3. 20B-Cody Bova[4] ; 4. 21-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 5. 66D-Chase Dunham[3] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[8] ; 7. B20-Butch Schroeder[6] ; 8. 29-Bryan Sebetto[9] ; 9. 90-Tommy Nichols[7]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 8-Bobby Clark[5] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 3. 5W-Jeff Williams[2] ; 4. 15-Brandon Ferguson[4] ; 5. 18-Tood Heuerman[6] ; 6. 88N-Frank Neil[7] ; 7. 47-Matt Lucius[8] ; 8. Z10-Kevin Mingus[1] ; 9. 5WC-Ryan Coniam[9]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh[2] ; 2. 09-Justin Adams[3] ; 3. 22D-Aaron Robnolte[4] ; 4. 97-Kyle Peters[1] ; 5. 77I-John Ivy[5] ; 6. 17-Jared Horstman[9] ; 7. 28-Phil Gressman[7] ; 8. 73-Joe Armbruster[6] ; 9. 11N-Ed Neumeister[8]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 2. 23-Devon Dobie[1] ; 3. 2F-Matt Foos[4] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[6] ; 5. 2-Kyle Sauder[5] ; 6. 4*-Tyler Street[7] ; 7. 22H-Randy Hannagan[3] ; 8. 12-Kyle Capodice[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 2-Kyle Sauder[4] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[3] ; 3. 4*-Tyler Street[8] ; 4. 17-Jared Horstman[7] ; 5. 22H-Randy Hannagan[12] ; 6. 66D-Chase Dunham[1] ; 7. 28-Phil Gressman[11] ; 8. 29-Bryan Sebetto[13] ; 9. B20-Butch Schroeder[9] ; 10. 12-Kyle Capodice[16] ; 11. 47-Matt Lucius[10] ; 12. Z10-Kevin Mingus[14] ; 13. 73-Joe Armbruster[15] ; 14. 11N-Ed Neumeister[19] ; 15. 36-Seth Schneider[5] ; 16. 88N-Frank Neil[6] ; 17. 90-Tommy Nichols[17]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 8-Bobby Clark[5] ; 2. 2F-Matt Foos[2] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[9] ; 4. 9R-Dustin Rall[1] ; 5. 20B-Cody Bova[10] ; 6. 77I-John Ivy[18] ; 7. 1W-Paul Weaver[16] ; 8. 23-Devon Dobie[6] ; 9. 7M-Brandon Moore[11] ; 10. 4*-Tyler Street[19] ; 11. 21-Dustin Stroup[13] ; 12. 97-Kyle Peters[15] ; 13. 2-Kyle Sauder[17] ; 14. 22D-Aaron Robnolte[12] ; 15. 5W-Jeff Williams[4] ; 16. 5M-Max Stambaugh[8] ; 17. 09-Justin Adams[7] ; 18. 15-Brandon Ferguson[14] ; 19. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 20. 17-Jared Horstman[20]

Hard Charger: 77I-John Ivy +12

B.O.S.S Non-Wing –

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4] ; 2. 21-Carmen Perigo[2] ; 3. 6-Bill Rose[7] ; 4. 12-Ted Hines[3] ; 5. 48-Mike Burkin[1] ; 6. 59J-Kirk Jeffries[6] ; 7. 91x-Aaron Middaugh[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 9X-Thomas Meseraull[2] ; 2. 53-Steve Little[1] ; 3. 82-Mike Miller[6] ; 4. 33M-Matt Westfall[7] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[4] ; 6. 86-Rick Holley[5] ; 7. 5-Bob McMillen[3]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 77-Dustin Smith[1] ; 2. 14K-Trevor Kobylarz[3] ; 3. 41-Cole Ketcham[2] ; 4. 39-Kyle May[4] ; 5. 9G-Cody Gardner[5] ; 6. 87-Paul Dues[7] ; 7. 42-Ty Tilton[6]

Heat 4 – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5B-Chase Briscoe[6] ; 2. 26-John Watson[1] ; 3. 19-Matt Cooley[7] ; 4. 44-Joe Liguori[2] ; 5. 14-Chad Wilson[4] ; 6. 31L-Buddy Lowther[5]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 9G-Cody Gardner[3] ; 2. 48-Mike Burkin[1] ; 3. 14-Chad Wilson[4] ; 4. 87-Paul Dues[7] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[2] ; 6. 31L-Buddy Lowther[8] ; 7. 86-Rick Holley[6] ; 8. 5-Bob McMillen[10] ; 9. 91x-Aaron Middaugh[9] ; 10. 59J-Kirk Jeffries[5] ; 11. 3-Joe Butera[12]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 5B-Chase Briscoe[7] ; 2. 9X-Thomas Meseraull[4] ; 3. 77-Dustin Smith[1] ; 4. 33M-Matt Westfall[14] ; 5. 6-Bill Rose[9] ; 6. 14K-Trevor Kobylarz[5] ; 7. 68G-Tyler Gunn[8] ; 8. 21-Carmen Perigo[6] ; 9. 26-John Watson[3] ; 10. 82-Mike Miller[10] ; 11. 44-Joe Liguori[16] ; 12. 12-Ted Hines[13] ; 13. 53-Steve Little[2] ; 14. 87-Paul Dues[20] ; 15. 48-Mike Burkin[18] ; 16. 19-Matt Cooley[12] ; 17. 41-Cole Ketcham[11] ; 18. 14-Chad Wilson[19] ; 19. 39-Kyle May[15] ; 20. 9G-Cody Gardener[17]

Hard Charger: 33M-Matt Westfall +10