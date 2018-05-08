FAST Visits Sharon Speedway for the First Time Saturday

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 8, 2018) – For the first time in the 10 year history of the All Pro Aluminum FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics, the competitors will head to the historic Sharon Speedway near Hartford, Ohio to take on the tough Western Pennsylvania teams Saturday, May 12.

It will be the first of two appearances at Sharon Speedway for the FAST 410 series in 2018, the other happening Saturday, Aug. 18.

“We have had several of the teams that compete in the Western Pennsylvania area come over and race with our FAST series and now our teams get a chance to battle them on their home turf. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the tremendous talent we have in Ohio,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

Pit gates at Sharon will open at 4 p.m. with general admission gates swinging open at 5 p.m. and racing getting under way at 7 p.m. Adult general admission tickets are $15 with senior citizens tickets at $10 and kids 13 and under get in free. Pit passes are $30. For more information to www.sharonspeedway.com

With three races recorded in the 2018 FAST 410 season, two-time series champion Craig Mintz sits atop the point standings thanks to back-to-back wins at Fremont Speedway. Cap Henry is only 24 points back with former 305 FAST champion Stuart Brubaker third just 29 markers behind. Last year’s FAST runner-up Chris Andrews is fourth in points followed by defending series champion DJ Foos, Broc Martin, Tyler Gunn, TJ Michael, Jess Stiger, Adam Kekich, Duane Zablocki, Kelsey Ivy, four time series champion Byron Reed, Brian Lay and Max Stambaugh.

Fifteen teams have signed up to chase the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro title in 2018. They are:

– Bryan Sebetto of Fremont, Ohio. Sebetto was the 2011 Fremont Speedway 410 track champion and the 2011 and 2012 FAST 410 champion.

– John Ivy of Fremont, Ohio. Ivy is a former Fremont Speedway 410, 305 and dirt truck champion and a former Attica Raceway Park 410 and 305 track champion.

– Paul Weaver of Fremont, Ohio. Weaver has won the past two straight FAST 305 championships and is the defending Attica Raceway Park 305 track champion and is a past Fremont Speedway 305 track champion.

-Bobby Clark of Fremont, Ohio. Clark was the 2015 FAST 305 champion and is past Fremont Speedway 305 and 360 track champion.

-Jamie Miller of Fremont, Ohio. Miller is a former Attica Raceway Park track champion.

-Matt Foos of Fremont, Ohio. Foos is a former Attica Raceway Park dirt truck track champion.

-Kyle Peters of Mansfield, Ohio. Peters is in his fourth year of racing.

-Dustin Rall of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Rall is in his third year of racing.

-Chase Dunham of Liepsic, Ohio. Dunham is in his second year of sprint car racing. He was the 2017 FAST 305 rookie of the year and the 2017 Attica rookie of the year.

– Brandon Moore of Clyde, Ohio. Moore scored his first feature win in 2017 at Fremont Speedway.

-Matt Lucius of Tiffin, Ohio. Lucius has been racing 11 years and has wins in dirt trucks and 410 sprints.

-Kyle Capodice of Sandusky, Ohio. Capodice is in his third year of racing and has wins at Attica Raceway Park.

-Seth Schneider Fremont, Ohio. Schneider has been racing seven years and was the 2011 Attica 305 rookie of the year. He recorded his first career win at Fremont in 2017.

-Tyler Street of Ashland, Ohio. Street is in his third year of racing and was the 305 rookie of the year in 2015 at Attica.

– Kevin Mingus of Huron, Ohio. Mingus is in his second year of racing sprints on dirt. He was the 2014 Buckeye Super Sprint Champion on asphalt and the 2016 NASCAR Whelen Late Model Rookie of the Year at Columbus Motor Speedway.

With the first weekend of competition completed this May 4 and 5 (Fremont’s event was show-up points only) Moore leads the FAST 305 championship series points by just 7 markers over Ivy. Miller is only 11 points back in third followed by Clark who scored the win this past Saturday at Fremont and Peters, who led much of the feature at Attica Friday.

The rest of the FAST 305 standings are 6. Capodice; 7. Weaver; 8. Street; 9. Schneider; 10. Foos; 11. Lucius; 12. Sebetto; 13. Rall; 14. Dunham; and 15. Mingus.

The JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro will be back in action Friday, May 18 at Attica Raceway Park.