Wet Weather Forces Jackson Motorplex Officials to Postpone Great Lakes Shootout to May 18

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 8, 2018) – Inclement weather throughout Tuesday and the forecast for additional rain later this week has forced Jackson Motorplex officials to postpone this weekend’s season opener.

The Great Lakes Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting and Harvey’s Five Star Roofing, which was scheduled for this Friday, will utilize the rain date on Friday, May 18.

“We were finally able to get equipment on the track on Monday, but today was a huge setback,” Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson said. “Scattered showers were predicted and we’ve got just shy of two inches of rain. With more rain predicted on Thursday there’s no way we can race this weekend so we have to push everything back one week.”

Everything about the event stays the same with the only change being the race date.

The featured classes are Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc.

The Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores A Main pays $5,000 to win and $700 to start. Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will compete in a $700-to-win, $150-to-start main event and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc are battling for $500 to win.

Additionally, all heat races pay $100 to win thanks to DeBerg Concrete.

Jackson Motorplex is also pushing back a practice session for all sprint cars to Thursday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The pits will open at 4:30 p.m.

Pit passes for the practice session are $20 per person and admission to the grandstands is free.