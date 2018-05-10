Victory For Wayne Johnson in ASCS Debut at Humboldt Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (May 9, 2018) – Picking up his first victory of the season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, Wayne Johnson got the win in the series debut at the Humboldt Speedway on Wednesday night, making it seven events with just as many winners so far in 2018.

Leading all 25 laps at the Kansas bullring, the win is Johnson’s 51st overall and second in the state of Kansas with the National Tour. Wayne’s last trip to Victory Lane came on July 4, 2008, at Lakeside Speedway where the series will race on Thursday, May 10. The win also brought Johnson within a single point of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com point’s lead.

“First off I have to thank Vern and Slippy. They worked their butts off on this thing. Vern’s just here for a little bit trying to help get me lined out, but our short track program is really good right now,” commented Johnson. “Last year we came here for a Regional show and we stunk up the place, so we just threw something at this thing and it worked. We have Lakeside tomorrow, so we’ll see if we can get our big track program rolling there.”

Able to beat Blake Hahn into the first two turns, Wayne would have to do it a second time as the caution flew before a lap could be completed. Collecting Kyle Bellm, the No. 14k was able to restart after contact with Parker Price-Miller. Back to green for four laps, the caution was followed by the red as Scott Bogucki slammed the wall in turn one. Scott was okay but done for the night.

Single-file to the start, Johnson rolled the top of the Humboldt Speedway into the first and second turns with Blake Hahn in tow. Unable to advance past the No. 2c, Hahn kept close as the pair worked to slower traffic. Starting to ramp up his run at the race’s mid-point, Hahn set sights on the lead only to have the caution lights blink on for debris in the fourth turn.

With clean track ahead, Wayne worked carefully around the Humboldt Speedway as the groove migrated to the bottom. Careful to hit his marks, the final five laps saw the back of the field about to come into play. Able to avoid racing the back-markers, Wayne held on to victory by 1.117 seconds.

Hahn’s third trip to Humboldt Speedway in ASCS competition, the Griffith Truck and Equipment No. 52 has not finished off the podium as the final step was filled by the driver of the Rush Truck Centers No. 14 of Tony Stewart who advanced from the eighth starting spot. Stewart was also Wednesday’s CP-Carrillo Hard Charger of the Night.

Johnny Herrera in fourth was trailed by Matt Covington to complete the top-five. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. was sixth with Parker Price-Miller ending up seventh. Seth Bergman in eighth continues to hold the top spot in the tour standings with Tyler Thomas finishing ninth. Subbing for Travis Rilat in the BDS Motorsports No. 1, California’s Logan Seavey rounded out the top-ten.

The field of 25 drivers was dropped into a trio of BMRS Heat Races with Blake Hahn, Johnny Herrera, and Parker Price-Miller taking wins. No B-Feature was contested so no Provisionals were needed.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com competes next on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Lakeside Speedway for the McCarthy Auto Group KC Klassic. With Johnson winning Wednesday at Humboldt, he is in the running for an extra $1,000 from McCarthy Auto Group if he can win at Lakeside.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, Kan.

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Car Count: 25

Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature. Top 8 Redraw)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [4]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, [6]; 4. 1-Logan Seavey, [3]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [7]; 6. 28-Scott Bogucki, [9]; 7. (DNF) 77X-Alex Hill, [1]; 8. (DNF) 37H-Nick Howard, [5]; 9. (DNF) 44-Chris Martin, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]; 2. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]; 3. 14-Tony Stewart, [8]; 4. 5J-Jamie Ball, [2]; 5. 11G-Mike Goodman, [6]; 6. 33M-Mason Daniel, [5]; 7. (DNF) 21-Robbie Price, [4]; 8. (DNF) 11-Roger Crockett, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Parker Price-Miller, [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee, [2]; 5. 9-Paul Nienhiser, [7]; 6. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [4]; 7. 17W-Harli White, [6]; 8. 31-Casey Wills, [8]

Protect the Harvest A-Feature:

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [2]; 3. 14-Tony Stewart, [8]; 4. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [3]; 5. 95-Matt Covington, [5]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [7]; 7. 01-Parker Price-Miller, [4]; 8. 23-Seth Bergman, [9]; 9. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [10]; 10. 1-Logan Seavey, [13]; 11. 11G-Mike Goodman, [14]; 12. 9-Paul Nienhiser, [11]; 13. 99-Skylar Gee, [15]; 14. 33M-Mason Daniel, [17]; 15. 5J-Jamie Ball, [16]; 16. 31-Casey Wills, [21]; 17. 17W-Harli White, [19]; 18. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [6]; 19. 21-Robbie Price, [20]; 20. (DNF) 85-Forrest Sutherland, [18]; 21. (DNF) 28-Scott Bogucki, [12]; 22. (DNF) 44-Chris Martin, [23]; 23. (DNF) 11-Roger Crockett, [22]; (DNS) 77X-Alex Hill, ; (DNS) 37H-Nick Howard,

Lap Leader(s): Wayne Johnson 1-25

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Tony Stewart +5

FSR High Point Driver: Tony Stewart

Provisional(s): N/A

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Seth Bergman 825; 2. Wayne Johnson 824; 3. Johnny Herrera 809; 4. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 789; 5. Blake Hahn 784; 6. Matt Covington 747; 7. Roger Crockett 725; 8. Skylar Gee 684; 9. Scott Bogucki 677; 10. Jamie Ball 653; 11. Robbie Price 632; 12. Harli White 600; 13. Alex Hill 554; 14 Chris Martin 544; 15. Travis Rilat 516;