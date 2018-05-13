Abrams Wins at Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, IN
Saturday May 12, 2018
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1: 1. 41H – Brett Hankins, 2. 19 – Matt Cooley, 3. 32 – Garrett Abrams, 4. 89 – Shawn Westerfeld, 5. 44 – Dickie Gaines, 6. 7M – Tony McVey, 7. 39 – Kyle May.
Heat Race #2: 1. 5J – Joss Moffatt, 2. 82 – Mike Miller, 3. 31S – Michael Fischesser, 4. 21 – Travis Hery, 5. 71B – Braxton Cummings, 6. 11 – David Applegate.
Feature: 1. 32 – Garrett Abrams (5), 2. 5J – Joss Moffatt (4), 3. 89 – Shawn Westerfeld (7), 4. 71B – Braxton Cummings (10), 5. 82 – Mike Miller (2), 6. 21 – Travis Hery (8), 7. 19 – Matt Cooley (1), 8. 44 – Dickie Gaines (9), 9. 31S – Michael Fischesser (6), 10. 41H – Brett Hankins (3), 11. 7M – Tony McVey (11), 12. 11 – David Applegate (12), 13. 39 – Kyle May (13).
Lap Leaders: 1-4 Mike Miller, 5-20 Joss Moffatt, 21-25 Garrett Abrams