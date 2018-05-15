Autograph Night Saturday at Selinsgrove

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (May 14, 2018) – Selinsgrove Speedway will be back in action with a four division racing program at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 19, featuring the 360 sprint cars, super late models in the Moon Shine Camo Route 35 Challenge Series, pro stocks, and roadrunners on PEPSI Camera & Autograph Night.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m. Fans will have the unique opportunity to visit with the race teams in the speedway’s new Turn 4 pit area from 5:15 until 6 p.m. before engine starts as part of the Camera & Autograph Night promotion.

PEPSI will be giving away 30 cases of soda and other prizes to lucky fans.

The 360 sprint cars will compete in a 25-lap main event paying $2,000 to win. Three races have produced three different winners this season. Davie Franek of Wantage, N.J.; Jason Shultz of Carlisle; and Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove have scored victories in the weekly headline open wheel division.

Selinsgrove will host its first of three races as part of this year’s enhanced Moon Shine Camo Route 35 Dirt Late Model Challenge Series. The 25-lap main event will pay $2,200 to win and $225 to start. Jeff Rine of Danville won the series opener at Port Royal April 15. Bryan Bernheisel of Lebanon won the super late model season opener at Selinsgrove April 28.

The pro stocks will run two 15-lap main events, one of them being a makeup from May 5. The roadrunners will round out the show with a 12-lap feature.

The speedway will present the Insinger Performance Products/Sunoco Race Fuels United Racing Club Jack Gunn Memorial for 360 sprint cars plus super late models, pro stocks, roadrunners and a professional fireworks display over the Memorial Day holiday weekend Saturday, May 26.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.