Flomaton Speedway hosts USCS Hurricane Hustle II on Friday

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, Ga. (May 14, 2018) — The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters invades Flomaton Speedway in Flomaton, Alabama for the USCS Hurricane Hustle II sprint car speed spectacular this coming Friday night (May 18th) . The event is headlined by the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars and the www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged outlaw mini sprints in a USCS double-header event on Friday, My 18th. The event is literally a “Smorgasbord of Speed” featuring a full night of high speed action at South Alabama’s favorite ¼ mile Bullring. Race teams and race fans will be treated to a full menu of early season speed contests with racing in six of the area’s most popular racing divisions for just one ticket price.

The event includes the only second-ever visit of the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car series to the speedway. This is the only scheduled 2018 season appearance for the USCS “Outlaw Thunder” Tour winged sprint cars at Flomaton Speedway.

The racing action kicks off on Friday night at 8:00 pm with a full racing program in all six divisions including the 120+ mile per hour USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars, the www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series mini sprint, Pure Stock, Tuner/Stinger and Jr. Slingshot divisions. The popular Vintage Cars will be making one of their rare Flomaton Speedway appearances in Round #1 of the two-night USCS sponsored “Vintage Voodoo” double-header weekend for that racing division as well.

Drivers from 8 states are pre-entered for the only 2018 appearance of the USCS sprint cars at Flomaton Speedway. Those pre-entered include several of the nation’s top ranked drivers like two-time (2015 and 2016) USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen, from Cordova, Tennessee, who had two of her nine 2017 USCS feature wins come when she parked her #10m sprint car in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane on both nights of the inaugural USCS Hurricane Hustle on Easter weekend in 2017.

Also entered is the defending (2017) USCS National Champion, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas. Mallett had six USCS feature wins on the way to his first USCS National Championship. He was also the series’ 2011 USCS Rookie of the Year and the National Sprint League 2016 National Champion. Both Turpen and Mallett were recognized in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Driver of the Year 2017 poll as drivers in the top ten of the final rankings. Turpen was 5th out of 3500 drivers considered in North America and Mallett landed a tenth-place finish in the same poll.

Eleven-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee who finished in second place in the series 2017 National standings is entered as well. Gray is once again behind Mallett in second place in the 2018 National standings. Also expected is 2015 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio. Smith ranks in fourth place in the current 2018 National standings and is five points back in second place behind points leader, Jordon Mallett in the USCS Deep South regional series point-standings. Another potent expected entry is Danny Martin, Jr. from Sarasota, Florida, who has been a runner-up in the USCS National Championship title chase four times. Martin has many wins in sprint cars and a Championship n the Florida based Top Gun Sprint Series and is also a top contender who could finish his night in victory lane on any given night.

Sixteen-year-old Joey Schmidt from Ellisville, Mississippi currently ranks third in the USCS National standings and comes to Flomaton Speedway looking to move closer to the top of the standings. Tony Agin from Ft. Myers, Florida finished fifth in the 2017 USC National standings and is the same spot currently in the National stndings. He is also entered at Flomaton Speedway for Friday night’s contest.

The second USCS racing division on the action-packed racing card is the www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged mini sprints. Drivers for that division are expected from five states. Bobby Zaiontz from Columbus, Mississippi who was the 2011 and 2012 National Champion tops the entry list for the USCS 600 sprints. Chasing Zaiontz in the point standings just 8 points back is USCS 600 sprint car Rookie Michael Hall from Knoxville, Tennessee, who has one win after five events at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee on April 21st. Fourteen-year-old young gun Alex Lyles from Memphis, Tennessee who was the 2017 USCS 600 Sprint Car Series Rookie f the Year is third in the 2018 standings currently, followed by Chase Garner from Tuscaloosa, Alabama in fourth place. Another talented young gun, twelve-year-old Trynt Lloyd from Jacksonville, Florida rounds out the top five drivers in the series standings. Young Lloyd won the season-opener at Hattiesburg Speedway on March 2nd.

Flomaton Speedway is located at 913 Highway 113, Flomaton, Alabama 36441. For more info and for directions to Flomaton Speedway please visit www.FlomatonSpeedway.com or call 251-538-0546. For info on the United Sprint Car Series or www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.