Empire Super Sprints Get Busy this Weekend with Trips to Outlaw and Thunder Mountain

From Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY (May 16, 2018) – After a couple of weekends off, the 35th Anniversary Tour for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) is ready to get busy! This weekend the stars and cars will be making the second appearance to the Outlaw Speedway followed by a return to the Thunder Mountain Speedway after a year off.

Both events will pay $2,000 to win and $300 to take the green. Outlaw will pay points for the overall Lucas Oil ESS title and the NAPA Auto Parts US Tour while Thunder Mountain will do the same as well as the first event of the E&V Energy I90/I81 Series.

Jason Barney is off to a fast start in his championship title defense with a win at Outlaw on April 21st and followed it up with a runner-up finish behind Paul Kinney at Fulton on the 27th. Kinney along with Matt Tanner, Coleman Gulick, Jonathan Preston, Billy VanInwegen, Shawn Donath, Brett Wright and Matt Billings rounding out the top ten in points.

Other drivers also schedule to be in the field will be Paulie Colagiovanni, Mike Mahaney, Chad Miller, Dalton Herrick, Kelly Hebing, Parker Evans, Denny Peebles, Dave Axton, Alex Vigneault, Pete Richardson, Josh Flint, Jordan Thomas, Tim Schneider Jr and more. Making their debuts will be Dan Douville and Keith Prutzman.

E3 Spark Plugs will host the timed hot laps followed by the Car Mate Trailers Heats, the Cobra Coaches Dash and the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main. All that leads up to the 25 lap, $2,000 to win, $300 to start Mach 1 Chassis A-Mains. Parker Evans Racing Shocks have sponsored the dash at Thunder Mountain as well.

Coleman Gulick’s Nut Up and Out Ball’em Apparel is the night sponsor at Outlaw with Scorpion Security Products doing the same at Thunder Mountain.

The 35th Anniversary Season will now kick into high gear with two stops this weekend, Outlaw on Friday and Thunder Mountain on Saturday…It will be excitement guaranteed!

For more Information on the Outlaw Speedway:

Web: http://www.outlawspeedwayllc.com/

Twitter: @OutlawSpeedPR

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OutlawSpeedwayLLC/

Pit Gates – 3:30 PM, Hot Laps 6:00 PM, Racing 7:00 PM

For more Information on the Thunder Mountain Speedway:

Web: http://thundermtnspeedway.net/

Twitter: @thundermtnspeed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThunderMountainSpeedway/

Pit Gates – 4:00 PM, Hot Laps 6:00 PM, Racing 7:00 PM

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints