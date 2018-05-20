Danny Jennings Tops ASCS Red River at Lawton Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

LAWTON, Okla. (May 19, 2018) – While the forecast kept some away, those that made the trip to Lawton Speedway put on quite the show as Danny Jennings came away with the win Saturday night with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Pursued by Harli White, the pair were joined on the podium by Cannon McIntosh. Fourth went to Jake Greider with fifth to Lance Norick.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products competes on June 1 at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. followed by Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla. On June 2.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Red River Region

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, Okla.

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1J-Danny Jennings, [1]; 2. 14-Shawn Bloomquist, [2]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [3]; 4. 90-Lance Norick, [5]; 5. 5M-Charles McManus, [4]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White, [1]; 2. 11-Nick Bates, [2]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox, [3]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [4]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 1J-Danny Jennings, [1]; 2. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [5]; 4. 20G-Jake Greider, [8]; 5. 90-Lance Norick, [6]; 6. 5M-Charles McManus, [7]; 7. 14-Shawn Bloomquist, [3]; 8. 11-Nick Bates, [4]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox, [9]; (DNS) 2C-Wayne Johnson, ; (DNS) 23-Seth Bergman,