Feature Winners: May 16-20, 2018

This is a list of feature winners we have received as of morning of Monday May 21st, 2018. Congratulations to all of the drivers and teams that picked up victories this past week.
Wednesday May 16, 2018
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Arnie Kent
Friday May 18, 2018
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Mick D’Agostino
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Eric Phillips 30th Anniversary Classic – Paul Weaver
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Eric Phillips 30th Anniversary Classic – Stuart Brubaker
Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC – American Racing Drivers Club – Alex Bright
Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC – East Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Godown
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – Shane Forte
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS – Red River Region – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Danny Smith (OK)
Dog Hollow Speedway – Barnesboro, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Jake Gomola
Flomaton Speedway – Flomaton, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Jordon Mallett
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Brandon Halverson
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brady Forbrook
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cory Eliason
Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club – Jamie Glidden
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jack Sodeman Jr.
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour – Aaron Turkey
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Dylan Westbrook
Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – Mark Smith
Princeton Speedway – Princeton, MN – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Billy Anderson Memorial – Jake Kouba
Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Jack Dover
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey
Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma – Gary Owens
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Peter Murphy Classic – Giovanni Scelzi
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship – Peter Murphy Classic – Danny Faria Jr.
West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – John Carney II
Saturday May 19, 2018
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kyle Peterson
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Nathan Durston
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – 50 Lapper – Glenn Wright
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – R.J. Johnson
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Trevor Serbus
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mike Houseman
Brushcreek Motorsports Complex – Peebles, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Nathan Skaggs
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt – Chase Ridenourr
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Brad Peterson
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy
Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – Kyler Barraza
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Rick Ashley
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Brett Wilson
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey
Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western North Dakota Sprint Cars – Nick Omdahl
Douglas County Speedway – Roseburg, OR – USA – Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association – Matt Hein
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Todd Heuerman
Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region – Channin Tankersley
Grays Harbor Raceway – Yakima, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Evan Margeson
Grays Harbor Raceway – Yakima, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tyler Anderson
I-25 Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Englewood Racing Association – Roger Avants
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Matthew Stelzer
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Clint Garner
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Brown
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – David Furguson
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – ASCS – Red River Region – Danny Jennings
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Shawn Cockrum
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tim Sherman Jr.
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kenny Allen
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League – Rob Grice
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Pit Stop USA Shootout #1 – Andy Forsberg
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Pit Stop USA Shootout #1 – Nick Larsen
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – UMP Pro Sprints – Garrett Saunders
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association – Hooker Hood Classic – Dale Howard
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Hooker Hood Classic – Zach Pringle
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Cory Swatzina
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Justin Youngquist
Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Jordon Mallett
Sunline Speedway – Wakerie, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – William Caruso
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Peter Murphy Classic – Shane Golobic
Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship – Peter Murphy Classic – Richard Vander Weerd
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints – Chad Goff
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Tim Halliday
Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – USA – WILROC – James Miller
Sunday May 20, 2018
Old Bradford Speedway – Bradford, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Chad Ruhlman
Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kaley Gharst