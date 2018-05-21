Must See Racing Partners With Michigan Chapter Of VFW

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – Must See Racing Sprint Car Series officials have announced a partnership with the Michigan Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, which will be featured at the tour’s two Owosso Speedway races this summer.

Must See Racing president Jim Hanks made the announcement on Friday, after extensive work on the partnership with Michigan VFW Sr. Vice Commander Phil Patterson.

The MSR and VFW partnership will encompass numerous facets in 2018, including VFW participation in the opening ceremonies of both Owosso events on June 30 and Aug. 4, VFW race team meet and greets, public address recognition of the VFW during both race night programs, photos in the MSR winner’s circle and a fan interactive display that will also allow for sign-ups for new members, as well.

VFW members will also have access to a two-for-one deal on pit passes for the two Owosso races.

In addition, a VFW logo will be displayed on the Must See Racing website and in the MSR souvenir program, while VFW officials will provide official decals that will be displayed on MSR-registered entries this summer.

For Hanks, the partnership with the VFW is a special one for both himself and the series as a whole.

“Partnering with the State of Michigan VFW on our Owosso Speedway Nights at the Races is a tremendous opportunity for Must See Racing to support their great organization, recognize and celebrate their contributions to our country and our freedom, while presenting their members special event entertainment,” said Hanks. “We look forward to their involvement in our racing action this summer.”