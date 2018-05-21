Outlaws Forced to Postpone Return to Bridgeport Speedway

From Anthony Corini

SWEDESBORO, NJ – May 21, 2018 – Mother Nature has struck again, forcing the postponement of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series return to Bridgeport Speedway. The event was scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday, May 22, but extremely saturated grounds at the facility have forced the World of Outlaws and Bridgeport Speedway to postpone the event to a later date.

Both Bridgeport track officials and World of Outlaws officials were at the facility Monday afternoon and worked feverishly before making the ultimate decision that the facility will not be ready by Tuesday due to the amount of rainfall received over the last 72 hours.

Outlaw and Bridgeport officials are working on a date for a potential rescheduled event. Stay tuned to World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series social media channels for the most up to date information. The World of Outlaws 40th Anniversary Season continues Friday, May 25 with the Outlaw Showdown at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway before heading back to the Midwest.